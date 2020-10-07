Log in
Options : Appoints Former RBS and MasterCard Executive Terry Hughes as New SVP of Marketing

10/07/2020 | 02:49pm EDT

Options, the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets, has today announced that former RBS and MasterCard executive, Terry Hughes, has been appointed as the firm’s new SVP of Marketing. In her new role, Terry will be responsible for leading Options’ global marketing, brand and communications strategy in addition to overseeing the firm’s business development, partner marketing and customer engagement initiatives.

Terry Hughes, SVP Marketing, Options Technology (Photo: Business Wire)

Terry Hughes, SVP Marketing, Options Technology (Photo: Business Wire)

With over 20 years’ experience, working across multiple business development, customer engagement and management consultancy roles, Terry is an internationally experienced business marketing leader, holding management roles within the Defence, Pharmaceutical and Financial Services Industries.

Prior to Options, Terry was CMO for SeeMeHired, where she was responsible for the creation, planning and development of the firm’s candidate acquisition strategy, as well as holding a variety of consultancy, corporate governance, mentorship and business operations roles.

Before SeeMeHired, Terry held senior marketing and communications roles with Ulster Bank, MasterCard and Royal Bank of Scotland.

Her appointment to Options’ senior management team comes as the latest in a series of key hires across the U.S., Asia and European regions. In January, Options also announced a significant investment from Boston-based Abry Partners.

Options’ CEO and President, Danny Moore, commented:

“At Options, it has always been our mission to attract the highest calibre talent, and as an international marketing leader and mentor, Terry brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the Options executive team. We are delighted to welcome her on board.”

Speaking about her recent appointment, Terry added: “Options has experienced transformational growth in recent years, and I’m delighted to be joining at a key time in this continued expansion. I've watched Options from the sidelines, and I’m excited to bring my experience and expertise to this dynamic and forward-thinking company.”

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global financial services sector. Founded in 1993, the company began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today over 200 firms globally leverage our award-winning front to back office managed infrastructure: Managed Platform, Managed Colocation, Managed Applications and technology consultancy services. Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges.

Options was named among the UK’s leading growth companies in the 2019, 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on Twitter at @Options_IT and visit our LinkedIn page


© Business Wire 2020
