Options Expands Ultra-Low Latency Hosting Capabilities Across HKEX Equities and Derivatives Markets

01/12/2022 | 05:02am EST
Options, the leading provider of managed trading infrastructure and connectivity to the global Capital Markets, has today announced the expansion of hosting capabilities in the Hong Kong Exchange for access to both the Equities and Derivatives markets.

HKEX is one of the world’s major exchange groups, operating across equities, commodities, fixed income, and currency markets. Options’ ultra-low latency connectivity provides regional and international participants with seamless access to China, the USA, and the wider APAC regions through HKEX.

Options’ Managing Director for APAC, Jun Ashida, said, “As the world’s leading Managed Colocation service provider, our focus is to provide clients with robust and resilient ultra-low latency connectivity and hosting services within a fully compliant infrastructure.

“We have worked closely with HKEX in expanding our Equities and Derivatives offerings and are proud to offer clients this best-in-class solution. Coupled with our extensive infrastructure upgrades and high-capacity links across the region, clients can efficiently trade across Asia through just one key partner.”

Today’s news marks the latest in a string of announcements for Options, including the achievement of VMware Cloud Verified Status in NY5, partnership with Code Willing, enabling BIVA in US markets and a decade of SOC compliance.

In 2019, Options received investment from Boston-based Private Equity Firm Abry Partners. This investment has enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform whilst expanding its reach in key financial centres globally.

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 200 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore and New Zealand, Options are well placed to service their customers both on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK’s leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on Twitter at @Options_IT and visit our LinkedIn page.

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.


© Business Wire 2022
