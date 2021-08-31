Options Expands Ultra Low Latency Hosting Capabilities Across JPX, TSE and OSE Markets

Options, the leading provider of managed trading infrastructure and connectivity to the global Capital Markets, has today announced the expansion of the firm’s managed hosting and connectivity capabilities in Japan Exchange Group, Inc (JPX) providing access across both the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) and Osaka Exchange (OSE).

JPX, one of the largest stock exchanges globally, was established through the combination of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Osaka Securities Exchange in 2013 and provides market participants with reliable venues for trading through the provision of market services, market data, order execution, and clearing and settlement.

This exciting addition to the firm’s colocation footprint means Options will be working alongside this premium exchange for both low-latency market data, and order entry routing, with test/UAT access available also in the JPX colocation facility.

Options’ Managing Director for APAC, Jun Ashida, said, “As the world’s leading Managed Colocation service provider, our focus is always to provide clients with stable Ultra-Low Latency connectivity and hosting services within a fully compliant infrastructure. We have worked closely with JPX in expanding our market data and order entry routing offering and are proud to offer clients best-in-class TSE and OSE market access.

Coupled with our infrastructure upgrades and resilient high-capacity links across the region, clients can efficiently trade across all key Asia exchanges and liquidity venues with minimal latency”.

Kenichi Kobayashi, Director of IT services at TSE, added, “We are delighted to be working with Options to provide access across TSE and OSE markets.

Combining Options’ and JPX’s financial infrastructure services will enable clients to leverage their businesses across both TSE Equities and OSE Derivatives markets, creating an optimal customer experience”.

Today’s news marks the latest in a string of announcements for Options, including their selection by a Top-Tier Investment Bank to expand its FX footprint across Singapore, a win at TradingTech Insights USA Awards in the Best Managed Services Solution for Market Data category, their partnership with Packets2Disk to provide Market-Leading Network Analytics , and a decade of SOC compliance.

In 2019, Options received investment from Boston-based Private Equity Firm, Abry Partners. This investment has enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform whilst expanding its reach in key financial centres globally.

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 200 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore and New Zealand, Options are well placed to service their customers both on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the U.K.’s leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on Twitter at @Options_IT and visit our LinkedIn page.

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

