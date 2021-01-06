Options Technology : Announces Agreement to Purchase Fixnetix from DXC Technology

Options Technology, a leading provider of IT infrastructure to global capital markets firms backed by Abry Partners, today announced a definitive agreement to purchase Fixnetix, a DXC Technology Company. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close during the first half of this calendar year.

Fixnetix provides outsourced front-office trading services to investment banks, hedge funds, proprietary trading firms and exchanges worldwide and is part of DXC’s global banking and capital markets business, which delivers strategic, mission-critical IT solutions for its customers.

“We are excited to partner with Fixnetix and continue bringing to market exceptional quality of service and leading technology solutions,” said Danny Moore, Options’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “This transaction represents an opportunity to expand our service capabilities and to provide further value for our customers and the overall market. With the added managed services capabilities of Fixnetix, we are poised to accelerate innovation in trading technology infrastructure, giving existing Fixnetix and Options customers the agility they need to respond to rapid changes in market dynamics.”

Tomer Yosef-Or, a Partner at Abry, said, “We are delighted to be able to support Options in this exciting transaction. We have been impressed by Fixnetix’s capabilities and believe the combination, supported with our capital, will provide enhanced quality and breadth of services to existing and new customers. Furthermore, we view this transaction as a continuation of Options’ strategy to build a leading and differentiated global IT Managed Service Provider highly focused on the financial services vertical.”

About Options Technology

Options Technology is the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global financial services sector. Founded in 1993, the company began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today over 200 firms globally leverage our award-winning front to back office managed infrastructure: Managed Platform, Managed Colocation, Managed Applications and technology consultancy services. Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges.

About Abry Partners

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

