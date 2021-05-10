Log in
Options Trading to Begin for Purpose Ether ETF

05/10/2021 | 12:51pm EDT
TORONTO, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is thrilled to announce the TMX Group will begin listing options around Purpose Ether ETF (“the ETF”) today on the Montréal Exchange. The listing of options solidifies Purpose Ether ETF’s position as the leading Ether ETF vehicle for both institutions and retail investors. Purpose is also the manager of the world’s first physically settled Bitcoin ETF, the Purpose Bitcoin ETF (BTCC), which has over $1.3 billion in assets under management (“AUM”). Purpose also lists options for Purpose Bitcoin ETF, providing investors with more ways to gain exposure to Bitcoin.

“This is great news for investors and a powerful display of innovation in motion,” said Som Seif, founder and CEO of Purpose Investments. “It’s been less than three weeks since we launched Purpose Ether ETF, and we’re already seeing the infrastructure for options trading put into place by the TMX Group. Our goal is to continue to bring cryptocurrency into the mainstream by making Ether more accessible to investors, just as we did with Bitcoin.”

The initial options schedule and strike prices are as follows:

New Classes
Company NameUnderlying ETFOptions SymbolMonthsStrike Prices
Purpose Ether ETF
(non-FX hedged)		ETHH.BETHHMay

June

July

August

September

December		14, 14.5, 15, 15.5, 16, 16.5, 17, 17.5, 18

14, 14.5, 15, 15.5, 16, 16.5, 17, 17.5, 18

14, 14.5, 15, 15.5, 16, 16.5, 17, 17.5, 18

14, 14.5, 15, 15.5, 16, 16.5, 17, 17.5, 18

12, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20

12, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20

Purpose Ether ETF launched April 20, 2021, and has already attracted approximately $122.4 million in assets from retail and institutional investors. The ETF is available in Canadian dollar-denominated units (TSX: ETHH and TSX:ETHH.B) and U.S. dollar-denominated units (TSX: ETHH.U). To learn more about the ETF, please visit https://www.purposeinvest.com/funds/purpose-ether-etf

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose is an asset management company with more than $11 billion in assets under management. Purpose has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, offering a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent, technology-driven financial services platform which is reshaping the industry by connecting and creating opportunities across asset management, wealth management and small business financial services.

For further information please contact:
Keera Hart
Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com 
905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
