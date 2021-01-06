Log in
OptionsSwing : Announces Lite Membership Plan Starting At $40/Month

01/06/2021 | 04:32pm EST
MIAMI, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OptionsSwing Inc., the fastest growing educational community for options trading, has announced today an important addition to its membership plans. Besides the educational courses and existing monthly and yearly subscriptions, the company now offers an affordable lite plan for $40/month

OPTIONSSWING ANNOUNCES LITE MEMBERSHIP PLAN STARTING AT $40/MONTH

Established in 2019, OptionsSwing is a membership-based educational community that empowers people to understand and navigate the universe of trading with confidence. The platform -  which amasses 2,200+ members, hundreds of 5-star reviews on Google and TrustPilot and more than 170,000 followers on Instagram - provides customers with a unique set of resources, real-time coaching and technical analysis that helps members understand all aspects of the stock market and make the best decisions.       

The lite version comes as an alternative to the regular monthly subscription of $120 and brings the same daily hand-curated information and mentoring plus access to select channels on Discord. According to Jason Lee, CEO & Founder of OptionsSwing, the lite plan was created to make trading education more affordable and accessible especially to those who want to see how the platform works before committing to a higher membership tier.

"The economic crisis caused by the pandemic resulted in a boom of popularity for online sources of alternative income and trading emerged due to its versatility and accessibility. However, this relatively new industry constantly faces problems of quality and integrity, with many online firms promising unrealistic profits and 'effortless' success to capitalize on inexperienced traders," says Jason. "Our motto at OptionsSwing is 'Education first, profit second' because we believe knowledge is the key to success. We refrain from promising unrealistic success rates and returns, focusing instead on teaching as much as we can to produce knowledgeable traders who are able to confidently navigate the stock market."

About OptionsSwing
OptionsSwing Inc. is the fastest growing educational options trading community. Founded in 2019, the company's mission is to provide education first and foremost, empowering members to understand and navigate the world of stock market in a responsible and confident manner. With 2,200+ members, hundreds of 5-star reviews on Google and TrustPilot and more than 170,000 followers on Instagram, OptionsSwing provides a wide range of hand-curated information, learning resources and real-time coaching to help members go beyond and benefit from trading to achieve financial independence. Learn more: OptionsSwing.    

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/optionsswing-announces-lite-membership-plan-starting-at-40month-301202316.html

SOURCE OptionsSwing


