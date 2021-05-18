Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Optym Introduces HaulSuite – a Portfolio of AI-Enabled Optimization Solutions for LTL Carriers

05/18/2021 | 09:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DALLAS, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optym, a leading optimization software company in the transportation industry, introduces HaulSuite, a portfolio of premier optimization solutions for the industry’s leading less-than-truckload (LTL) carriers. The HaulSuite portfolio focuses on providing advanced AI-enabled automation and optimization transportation solutions that help save time, reduce costs, and improve overall profitability.

A new website at www.haulsuite.com showcases three solutions available in the portfolio, including:

  • RouteMax – Simplifies the execution of pickup and delivery LTL operations through integrated advanced route optimization, intelligent dispatch, and smart driver mobile app. It helps save time, reduce labor and fuel costs, improve driver productivity and asset utilization while consistently meeting all service commitments.

  • HaulPlan – Quickly and easily optimize LTL linehaul operations with AI-enabled analysis that drives better, more informed decisions. HaulPlan helps carriers maximize utilization and total network volume, improve consolidation, reduce turnaround times, and eliminate cost inefficiencies.

  • DriverPlan – The LTL industry’s only purpose-built driver schedule optimization software that makes it easy to create and maintain schedules. DriverPlan makes scheduling fast, easy, automated, and more efficient than ever resulting in better asset utilization, higher profits, and happier drivers.

“HaulSuite brings a bigger impact to the LTL logistics value chain when our individual solutions, which are designed to integrate and supplement each other, are combined. When fleets leverage all the HaulSuite capabilities together, we enable a true business transformation that helps customers operate more efficiently and compete more effectively in a dynamic environment," says Ravi Ahuja, Founder & CEO of Optym. “With HaulSuite, we believe that we can revolutionize the way LTL carriers operate, making LTL shipping more efficient, safer, and more accessible than ever before."

“HaulSuite's vision is to serve as a unified Operating System that enables LTL carriers to run their complete LTL operations on a centralized, connected and reliable platform,” says Raguram Venkatesan, Director of Product at HaulSuite.

HaulSuite is a combined offering of transportation solutions that bring a more significant impact on the overall transportation value chain when integrated and used together. The company has also indicated that there are plans to roll out new features and solutions geared towards the LTL market in the near future.

About Optym
Founded in 2000, Optym is making the world more efficient through optimization. Optym's software solutions determine the best decisions for complex optimization problems encountered in different industries, including airlines, railroad, trucking, automotive, etc. Optym builds mathematical models for solving complex business problems that enumerate and evaluate millions of feasible solutions to find the optimal solution. For more information about Optym, go to www.optym.com.

For More Information, Contact:
Becky Boyd
MediaFirst
Becky@MediaFirst.Net
Cell: (404) 421-8497



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:40aLOCKHEED MARTIN  : Names New Leader For Fighter Program
AQ
09:40aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC  : Future Digital Economy Is Led by AI… But Human Is Still the One Steering
PU
09:40aOPEN TEXT  : OpenText World Asia Pacific 2021–Grow with OpenText
PU
09:39aSIEMENS  : Teollisuuden Voima Oyj - The terms of the OL3 EPR project completion have been agreed
AQ
09:39aROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N  : Boskalis update share buyback
AQ
09:39aLLOYDS BANKING  : United Living New Homes secures landmark multi-million-pound regeneration scheme in Leeds
AQ
09:39aLLOYDS BANKING  : United Living Group strengthens its energy and sustainability capabilities with key appointment
AQ
09:39aCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY  : CN - JJ Ruest, President and Chief Executive Officer and Sean Finn, Executive Vice-President, Corporate Services and Chief Legal Officer to Address the BofA Securities Virtual Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conference on May 19
AQ
09:39aPANASONIC  : The TOUGHBOOK S1 tablet is the ultimate rugged device for truly mobile workers
AQ
09:38aCanadian miner Sherritt names industry veteran Leon Binedell as new CEO
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin posts record weekly outflows as gains stall - CoinShares data
2ANALYSIS: AT&T, Discovery deal highlights media's thirst to be like Netflix
3NEVADA COPPER CORP. : Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update; Announces Filing of Q1 2021 Financial Statemen..
4Siemens Energy does not currently plan full Siemens Gamesa takeover
5Cryptocurrencies command 'Kimchi Premium' in South Korea due to capital flow controls - BofA

HOT NEWS