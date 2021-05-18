Optym Introduces HaulSuite – a Portfolio of AI-Enabled Optimization Solutions for LTL Carriers

DALLAS, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optym, a leading optimization software company in the transportation industry, introduces HaulSuite, a portfolio of premier optimization solutions for the industry’s leading less-than-truckload (LTL) carriers. The HaulSuite portfolio focuses on providing advanced AI-enabled automation and optimization transportation solutions that help save time, reduce costs, and improve overall profitability.



A new website at www.haulsuite.com showcases three solutions available in the portfolio, including:

RouteMax – Simplifies the execution of pickup and delivery LTL operations through integrated advanced route optimization, intelligent dispatch, and smart driver mobile app. It helps save time, reduce labor and fuel costs, improve driver productivity and asset utilization while consistently meeting all service commitments.





“HaulSuite brings a bigger impact to the LTL logistics value chain when our individual solutions, which are designed to integrate and supplement each other, are combined. When fleets leverage all the HaulSuite capabilities together, we enable a true business transformation that helps customers operate more efficiently and compete more effectively in a dynamic environment," says Ravi Ahuja, Founder & CEO of Optym. “With HaulSuite, we believe that we can revolutionize the way LTL carriers operate, making LTL shipping more efficient, safer, and more accessible than ever before."

“HaulSuite's vision is to serve as a unified Operating System that enables LTL carriers to run their complete LTL operations on a centralized, connected and reliable platform,” says Raguram Venkatesan, Director of Product at HaulSuite.

HaulSuite is a combined offering of transportation solutions that bring a more significant impact on the overall transportation value chain when integrated and used together. The company has also indicated that there are plans to roll out new features and solutions geared towards the LTL market in the near future.

About Optym

Founded in 2000, Optym is making the world more efficient through optimization. Optym's software solutions determine the best decisions for complex optimization problems encountered in different industries, including airlines, railroad, trucking, automotive, etc. Optym builds mathematical models for solving complex business problems that enumerate and evaluate millions of feasible solutions to find the optimal solution. For more information about Optym, go to www.optym.com .

