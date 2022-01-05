Opus 111 Group Brings Client-First Business to Commonwealth

Commonwealth Financial Network®, a national firm dedicated to providing advisor-focused business solutions, announces the addition of Opus 111 Group of Seattle and Spokane, Washington, to its network of independent financial advisors. Formerly affiliated with Securities America, advisors Jim Harvey, Bill Driver, Michael Maehl, and Andrew Harvey, along with their extensive team of support staff, bring 135 years of collective experience and approximately $195 million in assets under management.

Opus 111 Group focuses on comprehensive wealth management strategies for ultra-high-net-worth clients and families. It also serves corporate executives and manages money for various foundations. To learn more about the firm, visit www.opus111group.com.

On the team’s unique processes for managing retirement income, Driver shared, “We focus on what our clients need for retirement versus where they are currently. By producing an annual income plan, we can look at the gap and work to close it.” The team takes a strategic, alternative, and tactical approach to portfolio management. Maehl added, “We concentrate on major life transitions, such as divorce, job change, and retirement. That’s where we can really add value for our clients.”

Commonwealth’s culture of continuous improvement was a key factor that influenced Jim Harvey’s decision. “I approach my business as clients first, my team second, and myself third,” Harvey said. “Commonwealth has the service and scale to support our kind of client, and we’ll apply their expansive tools and resources to keep our practice running efficiently and to ensure we’re as connected to our clients as ever.”

When performing due diligence for a new firm partner, Harvey and team were presented with an array of options and offers. Harvey stated, “We chose Commonwealth for the value they add—they will help us grow our business in ways I don’t believe we could do anywhere else.”

Commonwealth’s next-gen advisor programs—aimed at cultivating the development of associate advisors through training, coaching, and networking opportunities—will support Opus 111 Group. The team looks to attract and retain younger advisors to join the practice and enhance their ability to service the needs of every generation.

“We are thrilled Opus 111 Group chose to bring their vast experience to our community of independent financial advisors,” said Andrew Daniels, Commonwealth’s managing principal of business development. “Our relentless focus on the advisor experience—along with our robust technology platform and exceptional support—ensures that Opus 111 Group will be able to continually focus on the client experience and serve their unique needs.”

About Commonwealth Financial Network®

Commonwealth Financial Network, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser, provides a suite of business solutions that empowers more than 2,000 independent financial advisors nationwide. J.D. Power ranks Commonwealth “#1 in Independent Advisor Satisfaction Among Financial Investment Firms, Eight Times in a Row.” Privately held since 1979, the firm has headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts, and San Diego, California. Learn more about Commonwealth by visiting www.commonwealth.com.

Commonwealth received the highest score in the independent advisor segment of the J.D. Power 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 Financial Advisor Satisfaction Studies of customers’ satisfaction among financial advisors. Visit jdpower.com/awards.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220105005224/en/