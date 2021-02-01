Log in
Opus Adds Oni Chukwu to its Board of Directors

02/01/2021 | 11:01am EST
BEAVERTON, Ore., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus Agency has announced the addition of Oni Chukwu to its board of directors. A technology entrepreneur and executive with a proven track record of enterprise growth, Mr. Chukwu brings a significant depth of experience in the software and technology space in general, and in the event technology industry in particular.

Most recently, Mr. Chukwu served for over six years as CEO of Aventri, a leading global event management technology provider serving virtual, hybrid and in–person event producers where he led the comprehensive transformation and rebrand of the company into a global market leader through a focus on product innovation and international expansion. Prior to Aventri, Mr. Chukwu served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Triple Point Technology, a global industry leader in providing mission–critical, enterprise software for commodities management to leading blue–chip global companies.

"We are thrilled to have Oni on our team at Opus. He brings an extraordinarily valuable perspective to our board as Opus continues to innovate in the experiential events industry. The pandemic greatly accelerated investment and experimentation in virtual events, and Oni will be a terrific resource to Opus as they continue to lead the industry," said Scott Peters, Opus board member and Managing Partner of Growth Catalyst Partners.

Kim Kopetz, President of Opus, added, "We are fortunate to have such an experienced business leader joining our board. Oni's experience in helping companies accelerate growth through innovation and transformation will help us immensely as we navigate the new future of events and experiences, particularly in the emerging hybrid event model."

Mr. Chukwu commented, "It's a great pleasure to join Opus at this exciting time in the company's evolution and great market opportunity. Opus' comprehensive offering and market power strongly position it to play a dominant role in this large and important market. I am very excited to partner with this talented group of directors and executive management at this exciting stage of rapid innovation."

Through his family's philanthropy, AfricaPlan Foundation, Mr. Chukwu actively supports women's health and education (technology) issues and budding underprivileged entrepreneurs in Africa. He also serves on the board of DOMUS, a not–for–profit entity which works with at–risk youth in Connecticut and is a Trustee of the University of New Haven.

About Opus Agency

Opus Agency (www.opusagency.com) is a strategic experiential marketing advisor to some of the world's most influential brands. We partner with our clients to create remarkable experiences around the world, tying unforgettable moments to unmistakable business results. Every idea we implement is guided by our passion to drive our clients' business success. In the dynamic world of event marketing, Opus specializes in building fully integrated, highly effective teams to support our clients in the execution of their most critical events and experiential campaigns. Opus and its brands MAS (www.moremas.com) and Tencue (www.tencue.com)  services over 70 global companies, including 13 of the 20 most valuable brands in the world – among them being Amazon, BMW, Google, Microsoft, and other innovative global leaders such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Softbank.

Contact

Spencer Allison
971-223-7908
media@opusagency.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opus-adds-oni-chukwu-to-its-board-of-directors-301218699.html

SOURCE Opus Agency


© PRNewswire 2021
