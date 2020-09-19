Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oracle, Snowflake, SoftBank: Stocks That Defined the Week -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/19/2020 | 02:48am EDT

By Francesca Fontana andDerek Hall

Oracle Corp.

Oracle won the bidding for TikTok's U.S. operations, beating out Microsoft Corp., but more hurdles are ahead. President Trump said on Wednesday that he wasn't prepared to sign off on a deal that could also award a stake to Walmart Inc. Administration officials still want American investors to hold a majority of the Chinese-owned app. Starting Sunday, the White House will also start banning use of TikTok due to national-security concerns. Oracle shares rose 4.3% Monday.

FedEx Corp.

Christmas came early for FedEx. Residential shipments surged as consumers keep shopping from home, reaching levels the delivery giant normally sees during the holiday season. Thanks to the extra cargo, FedEx on Tuesday posted the highest quarterly revenue in its history. The increasing shift to online shopping has been a boon to the FedEx Ground business, which handles shipments for store chains such as Target Corp. and Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. Now, FedEx and rival United Parcel Service Inc. are bracing for an additional torrent of packages during the holiday season, testing networks that are already strained. FedEx shares added 5.8% Wednesday.

Kraft Heinz Co.

Kraft Heinz is shredding its ties with a large chunk of its cheese business. The food maker said Tuesday that it had reached a deal to sell a portion of its cheese brands to France's Groupe Lactalis SA for $3.2 billion. The deal comes as some food companies struggle to keep up with unprecedented demand for groceries during the pandemic. The sale will include Kraft shredded and blocks of cheese and the Cracker Barrel brand in the U.S. Kraft Heinz will keep Philadelphia cream cheese, Velveeta, Cheez Whiz and Kraft Singles in the U.S, along with its macaroni-and-cheese business world-wide. Kraft Heinz shares added 0.3% Tuesday.

Hershey Co.

Hershey wants to save Halloween from the real-life scare of Covid-19. The candy maker is offering tips on trick-or-treating safety to protect sales during its biggest holiday. The site, Halloween2020.org, maps Covid-19 risk level by county and offers suggestions, like masked trick-or-treating in low-risk areas and at-home Halloween candy hunts in high-risk areas. The coronavirus pandemic didn't bolster demand for sweets like it did for staples like cereal and soup, making the upcoming holidays even more important. Hershey also introduced its Halloween offerings earlier than usual in the hopes of selling more, and produced less themed candy to avoid having tons of discounted leftovers. Hershey shares fell 0.7% Monday.

Snowflake Inc.

Snowflake didn't melt on its opening day. Shares of the data-warehousing company more than doubled in value on Wednesday, further stoking enthusiasm for initial public offerings in 2020. The IPO market is on pace for a banner year as investors search for higher returns with interest rates at historically low levels and the Federal Reserve pumping trillions of dollars into the economy. Snowflake's stock, the biggest tech issue of the year so far, took longer than any traditional IPO in modern history to pair up orders and begin trading. Its shares closed up 111% from its IPO price on Wednesday.

Facebook Inc.

Facebook isn't generating any "likes" from antitrust authorities. The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that the Federal Trade Commission is gearing up to file a possible antitrust lawsuit against the company by the end of the year, following more than a year investigating concerns that Facebook has been using its powerful market position to stifle competition. The inquiry is part of a broader effort to examine the conduct of a handful of dominant tech companies. No final decision had been made as of Tuesday whether to sue Facebook, and the commission doesn't always bring cases even when it is making preparations to do so. Facebook shares fell 3.3% Wednesday.

SoftBank Group Corp.

SoftBank is on a selling spree. The Japanese tech-investment conglomerate said on Friday that it was selling U.S.-based wireless-services unitBrightstar Corp. to a private-equity firm founded by a former Brightstar executive. This deal came on the heels of its sale of semiconductor company Arm Holdings to graphics-chip giant Nvidia Corp. for $40 billion. SoftBank's string of divestitures began in March, after a series of stumbles in its $100 billion venture-capital pool, the Vision Fund. The losses, coupled with the overall rout in markets, drove Chief Executive Masayoshi Son to announce $42 billion in asset sales to fund share buybacks and debt redemptions. American depositary shares of SoftBank lost 2.2% Friday.

Write to Francesca Fontana at francesca.fontana@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEESE FUTURES (CSC) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.06% 1.759 End-of-day quote.-14.02%
FACEBOOK -0.90% 252.53 Delayed Quote.23.04%
FEDEX CORPORATION -0.53% 242.78 Delayed Quote.60.56%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.24% 200.39 Delayed Quote.28.67%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -2.20% 487.57 Delayed Quote.107.21%
ORACLE CORPORATION -0.71% 59.75 Delayed Quote.12.78%
SNOWFLAKE INC. 5.48% 240 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SOFTBANK CORP. -5.04% 1242.5 End-of-day quote.-14.87%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -1.09% 6545 End-of-day quote.37.62%
TARGET CORPORATION 0.82% 148.82 Delayed Quote.16.08%
THE HERSHEY COMPANY -1.12% 138.92 Delayed Quote.-5.48%
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY -2.94% 29.74 Delayed Quote.-7.44%
WALMART INC. -1.02% 135.29 Delayed Quote.13.84%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:00aIITA and CIMMYT collaborate to enhance adoption of Conservation Agriculture in Southern Africa
PU
03:00aIITA INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTE OF TROPICAL AGRICUL : and regional grains body to work towards producing aflatoxin-free grain for health and trade
PU
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aORACLE, SNOWFLAKE, SOFTBANK : Stocks That Defined the Week -- WSJ
DJ
02:11aTikTok filed a complaint against Trump administration to block U.S. ban - Bloomberg News
RE
01:49aOil workers flee as third storm in month aims for U.S. offshore fields
RE
01:17aIndonesia, U.S. agree on infrastructure finance agreement
RE
01:08aChina says 'resolutely opposed' to U.S. moves against WeChat, TikTok
RE
01:07aNew storm stirs in U.S. Gulf as oil production recovers from Sally
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Trump to shut off TikTok, WeChat to new U.S. users on Sunday
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Judge narrows Tesla lawsuit against former employee, dismisses defamation counterclaim
3INTEL CORPORATION : KEYWORDS: Moore's Law Is Dead. Long Live Huang's Law. -- WSJ
4GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY : The Incredible Shrinking GM -- WSJ -2-
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Correction to Six Charged With Bribing Amazon Employees Article

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group