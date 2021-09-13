Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oracle revenue falls short of expectations as cloud competition rises

09/13/2021 | 05:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Oracle logo is shown on an office building in Irvine, California

(Reuters) -Enterprise software firm Oracle Corp fell short of Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue on Monday, hurt by competition in the cloud computing space.

Shares of the Austin, Texas-based company pared losses and were down 1.4% in extended trading after the company forecast second quarter adjusted earnings per share above expectations.

The company expects adjusted earnings per share to be between $1.09 and $1.13, above analysts' average estimate of $1.08, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Analysts say Oracle, whose shares have risen about 40% this year, is well positioned to benefit from cloud computing but a crowded space of rivals, including Microsoft Corp's Azure, Amazon.com Inc's Amazon Web Services, Salesforce.com and IBM Corp, will keep the heat on the company.

"Expectations would be for revenue forecasts to continue moving higher," said Jack Andrews, analyst at Needham & Co.

To bolster its footing in the cloud computing space, Oracle, which counts Zoom Video Communications as one of its customers, has been ramping up investment to set up more data centers that can be rented out to clients as they expand and shift operations to the cloud.

Oracle said its two new cloud businesses, software-as-a-service and infrastructure-as-a-service, made up 25% of the company's total revenue with an annual run rate of $10 billion.

"While it's unclear how this contribution compares with expectations, it's fair to say this is an additional data point indicating Oracle is behind some competitors in a significant way," said Scott Kessler, analyst at Third Bridge.

Total revenue rose 4% to $9.73 billion in the quarter ended Aug. 31. Analysts were expecting revenue of $9.77 billion.

Excluding items, Oracle earned $1.03 per share, topping analysts' expectations of 97 cents per share.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ORACLE CORPORATION -0.88% 88.89 Delayed Quote.38.63%
WISDOMTREE CLOUD COMPUTING UCITS ETF - ACC - USD -1.87% 58.77 Delayed Quote.12.53%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pU.S. energy firms face another storm hit amid slow recoveries
RE
05:54pCOINBASE GLOBAL : Crypto CEOs should cooperate with regulators to unlock future growth -SALT panel
RE
05:52pWORLD BANK : financing helps to support Senegal in the fight against COVID-19
PU
05:51pOracle revenue falls short of expectations as cloud competition rises
RE
05:51pNorway opposition leader says he'll seek to form coalition government
RE
05:51pNorway labour party leader jonas gahr stoere says he will seek to form a government of centre-left parties
RE
05:45pNorway labour party leader jonas gahr stoere says his centre-left opposition bloc has won election
RE
05:43pWalmart says litecoin tie-up statement fake; cryptocurrency jolted
RE
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.02% to 87.25 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Gains 0.01% to $1.1812 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Epic's narrow win in App Store case toughens fight against Google Play ..
2Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Amazon, Booking, Expedia, Lyft...
3What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4In fresh regulatory move, China tells tech giants to stop blocking riva..
5What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

HOT NEWS