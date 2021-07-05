Log in
Orano Awarded a Series of Contracts in Mining and the Front End of the Nuclear Fuel Cycle

07/05/2021 | 12:31pm EDT
Regulatory News:

During the last five months of 2021, Orano has secured more than 380 million euros worth of orders with its electricity utility customers, in particular in the United States, Europe and Asia, for its mining activities and activities in the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle.

These contracts cover the supply of several thousands of metric tons of uranium, as well as conversion and enrichment services for these customers.

"These contracts confirm the confidence of our customers in Orano. They make it possible to secure a long-term and reliable supply of uranium for our electricity utility customers", said Patrick Champalaune, SEVP, Sales & Marketing, Orano. "These successes also underline the importance of our sites located close to our customers across the globe, and the efforts made by our teams who have remained strongly mobilized despite the difficulties related to the health crisis." he added.

In its mining and front end activities, the group has industrial facilities that meet the latest standards in terms of safety, the environment and optimization of industrial performance.

Orano provides its customers with technological solutions and services which contribute to the production of low-carbon electricity and the recovery and re-use of nuclear materials.

About Orano

As a recognized international operator in the field of nuclear materials, Orano delivers solutions to address present and future global energy and health challenges.

Its expertise and mastery of cutting-edge technologies enable Orano to offer its customers high value-added products and services throughout the entire fuel cycle.

Every day, the Orano group’s 16,500 employees draw on their skills, unwavering dedication to safety and constant quest for innovation, with the commitment to develop know-how in the transformation and control of nuclear materials, for the climate and for a healthy and resource-efficient world, now and tomorrow.

Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.

www.orano.group


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS