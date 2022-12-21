Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Orban says Hungary aims to curb inflation to single digits by end-2023

12/21/2022 | 05:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Hungary PM Orban holds international media briefing, in Budapest

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary's government aims to avoid recession next year and wants to curb inflation to single digits by the end of 2023, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday, flagging a new tax break for women who have children before the age of 30.

Orban is facing his biggest challenge since coming to power in 2010 as economic growth slows, Hungary's central bank interest rates are at the highest in the EU, and annual inflation is projected to reach around 26%-27% in the coming months.

Orban said his government, which was re-elected for a fourth consecutive term in April 2022, would maintain an existing system of caps on household energy bills next year, even as the country's total energy bill jumped to 17 billion euros in 2022 from 7 billion in 2021 as prices soared.

Orban also said his government would finalize deals with the European Union on funding in the coming days, after reaching an agreement earlier this month on the release of suspended funds if Hungary meets all conditions agreed with Brussels amid a rule of law dispute and if it curbs corruption linked to the use of EU funds.

"The most important thing is that we must stay out of the war, we stay out of European recession, that the Hungarian economy would grow next year...and that December on December inflation should be single digit by the end of 2023," Orban told a briefing.

Orban said his government would grant a tax break to women until the age of 30 if they choose to have children, building on a previously introduced tax break for young people until the age of 25.

Orban has long fought with his EU partners over media and academic freedoms, migrant and LGBT rights.

International watchdogs say Orban has long channelled EU funds to oligarchs close to his Fidesz party to entrench himself in power. Orban says Hungary is no more corrupt than others.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:28aEuro zone yields edge down, hawkish central banks still in focus
RE
05:23aGold eases in narrow range as traders eye economic data
RE
05:21aPoles count the cost of Christmas carp as prices soar
RE
05:17aGhana economy slows to 2.9% year-on-year in Q3 2022 versus Q3 2021
RE
05:17aOrban says Hungary aims to curb inflation to single digits by end-2023
RE
05:17aIndia's RBI may hike repo rate to 6.75% in 2023 - IDBI Bank's Arun Bansal
RE
05:11aRupee marginally lower, forward premiums hover at 1-month high
RE
05:10aSri Lanka's national consumer price inflation eases to 65% in Nov
RE
05:10aGhana economy grows 2.9% in third quarter of 2022
RE
05:10aGhana stats office: gdp growth at 2.9% in third quarter of 2022…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China stocks range-bound, Hong Kong inch higher
2Mitsui : Enters into Agreements with Florence Copper LLC for Low-Carbon..
3TeamViewer : Announces Kazuhiro Fujii as Managing Director of TeamViewe..
4Analysis-Russian gold removed from some Western funds after Ukraine
5Analysis-Opaque energy prices muddy euro inflation picture

HOT NEWS