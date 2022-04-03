Orban scores crushing victory as Ukraine war solidifies support

* War in Ukraine has upset campaign
* Hungarians voted amid inflation surge, with economy set to
slow
* Orban's Fidesz on track to win two-thirds of parliament
seats
* Far-right Our Homeland party likely to get into parliament
BUDAPEST, April 3 (Reuters) - Hungary's nationalist Prime
Minister Viktor Orban looked set for a fourth consecutive win in
Sunday's election, as voters endorsed his ambition of a
conservative, "illiberal" state and shrugged off concerns over
Budapest's close ties with Moscow.
Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine had appeared to upend
Orban's campaign in recent weeks, forcing him into awkward
manouvering to explain decade-old cosy business relations with
President Vladimir Putin.
But he mounted a successful campaign to persuade his Fidesz
party's core electorate that the six-party opposition alliance
of Peter Marki-Zay promising to mend ties with the European
Union could lead the country into war, an accusation the
opposition denied.
Surrounded by leading party members, a triumphant Orban, 58,
said Sunday's victory came against all odds.
""We have scored a victory so big, that it can be seen even
from the Moon," he said. "We have defended Hungary's sovereignty
and freedom."
Preliminary results with 91% of national party list votes
counted showed Orban's Fidesz party leading with 53.5% of votes
versus 34.6% for Marki-Zay's opposition alliance. Fidesz was
also ahead in 88 of 106 single-member constituencies.
Based on current partial results, the National Election
Office said Fidesz would have 135 seats, a two-thirds majority,
and the opposition alliance would have 56 seats. A far-right
party called Our Homeland would also make it into parliament,
passing the 5% threshold.
His comfortable victory could embolden Orban, 58, in his
policy agenda which critics say amounts to a subversion of
democratic norms, media freedom and the rights of minorities,
particularly gay and lesbian people.
Conceding defeat, Marki-Zay, 49, said Fidesz's win was due
to what he called its vast propaganda machine, including media
dominance.
"I don't want to hide my disappointment, my sadness ... We
knew this would be an uneven playing field," he said. "We admit
that Fidesz got a huge majority of the votes. But we still
dispute whether this election was democratic and free."
The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe
(OSCE) sent a full-scale election monitoring mission for the
vote, only the second such effort in an European Union member
state.
ONE-PARTY RULE
One of Europe's longest-serving leaders, Orban has emerged
as a vocal supporter of anti-immigration policies and an
opponent of tough energy sanctions against Moscow.
Critics say he has sought to cement one-party rule by
overhauling the constitution, taking control of a majority of
media outlets and rejigging election rules, as well as staffing
key government posts with loyalists and rewarding businessmen
close to Fidesz with lucrative state contracts.
Still, he wins favour with many older, poorer voters who
espouse his traditional Christian values and with families who
benefit from a host of tax breaks and price caps on fuel and
some foodstuffs.
The election comes at a time when global energy woes and
steep labour shortages in the region have fuelled inflation
increases throughout central Europe. Consumer price growth
reached an almost 15-year high of 8.3% in February in Hungary.
Critics say the public perception of the war has been
influenced by state-controlled media which have amplified
Orban's accusations that an opposition-led government would
support sanctions on Russian gas shipments and put Hungary at
risk by shipping weapons to Ukraine.
With voting under way throughout Hungary, Ukraine accused
Russian forces of carrying out a "massacre" in the town of
Bucha, while Western nations reacted to images of dead bodies
there with calls for new sanctions against Moscow.
Orban has condemned the Russian invasion, which the Kremlin
describes as a "special military operation" and has not vetoed
any European Union sanctions against Moscow even though he said
he did not agree with them.
But he has banned any transport of arms to Ukraine via
Hungarian territory, facing criticism from his nationalist
allies in Poland, and said benefits of close ties with Russia
include gas supply security.
His victory, however, is a relief for Warsaw's nationalist
Law and Justice government which has relied on his backing in
Brussels to counter penalties over rule of law breaches.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Additional reporting by Anita
Komuves and Gergely Szakacs; Writing by Krisztina Than and
Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Hugh Lawson, Kirsten Donovan, Kevin
Liffey, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Daniel Wallis)