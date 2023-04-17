LONDON (Reuters) - Investment firm Orchard Global, which manages $8 billion of capital, has hired Fredrik Gentzel as its chief operating officer (COO), a statement seen by Reuters said.

Gentzel previously worked as the CEO of hedge fund Capula Investment Management from 2017. Capula specialises in bond and macro economic trading.

At Orchard, Gentzel will be based in London and oversee client data and information delivery as well as help to grow the assets it trades and the products it offers, the statement said.

Orchard Global lends to banks, asset managers, and others using structured finance, as well as risk transfer solutions, a synthetic way to reduce loan risk from balance sheets.

"Fredrik's experience as CEO and COO of Capula Investment Management make him uniquely qualified to lead Orchard Global's continued investment in systems, infrastructure, finance, and risk management," Paul Horvath, chief executive officer of Orchard Global, said in the statement.

Orchard Global was founded in 2005 and counts pensions, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies among its investors.

(Reporting by Nell Mackenzie; editing by Jason Neely)

