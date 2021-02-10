Ordergroove :'s New Automated Magento Commerce Extension Enables Brands to Easily Launch Subscriptions

Magento Commerce users can rapidly integrate Ordergroove’s best-in-class subscription platform and tap into the power of reliable, recurring revenue

Ordergroove, the leader in Relationship Commerce, has announced that its new automated extension is now live on Magento Commerce. This extension reduces the time it takes for a merchant to deploy an Ordergroove subscription program and automates subscription creation, recurring order placement, development and the syncing of product feeds, and customer updates.

Ordergroove’s new automated extension adds to the company’s Magento integration capabilities. Ordergroove has long offered an automated extension for Magento 1. The new automated extension provides Magento 2 users with the same high-quality experience, allowing for smoother adoption and integration of Ordergroove. Using the new extension, merchants can swiftly start a subscription program or migrate their existing subscription program. In both cases, brands gain access to Ordergroove’s deep industry expertise and best-in-class features, which enables them to increase their recurring revenue by as much as 40%.

“Consumer demand for subscription offerings skyrocketed in 2020 during the pandemic and we predict this trend will continue throughout 2021,” said Greg Alvo, founder and CEO, Ordergroove. “As brands react accordingly to meet this swell, the availability of our new extension provides Magento merchants with the ability to implement a superior subscription offering or enhance their current program.”

A longtime subscription provider on Magento, the new extension enables merchants to offer shoppers key subscription benefits provided by the Ordergroove platform, including reduced or free shipping, discounted promotions, curated experiences and unique subscription promotions like a subscribe more, save more model. Additionally, shoppers receive a high-quality, frictionless shopping experience and the elevated benefits of subscription-based shopping, such as convenience, cost saving and the ability to discover new products from their favorite brands.

Learn more about why Magento merchants like The Honest Kitchen, Dollar General, Tata Harper and Purina choose Ordergroove here.

About Ordergroove

Ordergroove enables Relationship Commerce experiences for hundreds of brands and retailers including The Honest Company, Unilever, KIND Snacks and L’Oreal, shifting consumer interactions from one-and-done transactions to frictionless and highly profitable recurring revenue relationships. With successful subscription and membership experiences, the company’s technology platform coupled with artificial intelligence, analytics, and unmatched consumer expertise helps top brands transform their commerce experiences across every channel while making their consumers’ lives easier. Ordergroove is headquartered in New York, NY. For information visit www.ordergroove.com.

