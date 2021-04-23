Oregon Bancorp Announces First Quarter Earnings

First quarter 2021 net earnings of $7.3 million, or $3.06 per common share

Quarterly net earnings increased $4.9 million, or 207%

Quarterly commercial loan growth of $10.2 million, or 5%

Mortgage loan originations increased $198 million, or 80%, from first quarter 2020

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB: ORBN) (the “Company”), parent company of Willamette Valley Bank, reported net income of $7.3 million for the first quarter of 2021 compared to $2.4 million during the first quarter of 2020. This represents an increase of $4.9 million, or 207%, over the year-ago quarter. The improvement in quarterly net income was the result of a $198 million, or 80%, increase in mortgage production from the 2020 first quarter.

Annualized return on assets rose to 7.97% compared to 3.56% in the year-ago period and return on average equity reached 45.85% compared to 24.66% in the first quarter of 2020. Total assets declined to $374 million from $396 million at year end and earnings per share for the quarter were $3.06 compared to $1.02 for the same quarter last year. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share that was paid April 15, 2021 and a special cash dividend of $3.50 per share was paid March 15, 2021.

Ryan Dempster, President and CEO, commented, “The continued growth in deposits and commercial and residential lending has been encouraging especially as I consider the challenges the communities we serve have faced over the last twelve months.” He continued by saying, “We are proud to have distributed $10 million of second draw loans under the United States Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program to 80 small businesses among the most impacted by the pandemic to help retain jobs for approximately 1,000 employees.”

About Oregon Bancorp, Inc.

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Willamette Valley Bank (Bank), a community bank headquartered in Salem, Oregon. The Bank conducts commercial and retail banking activities at four full-service branch locations in Salem, Keizer, Silverton, and Albany, Oregon. The Bank also operates 13 Home Loan Centers located in Oregon, Washington, and Idaho. For more information about Oregon Bancorp, Inc. or its subsidiary, Willamette Valley Bank, please call (503) 485-2222 or visit our website at www.willamettevalleybank.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Unaudited (in thousands except per share data) March 31, December 31, Summary Statements of Condition 2021 2020 2020 Cash and short term investments $ 47,018 $ 22,902 $ 27,876 Loans: Real estate 202,732 170,283 190,212 Commercial 30,947 12,051 32,320 Other 690 3,902 1,628 Unearned income (970 ) (218 ) (729 ) Loan loss reserve (2,598 ) (2,207 ) (2,482 ) Total net loans 230,801 183,811 220,948 Loans available for sale 75,596 83,529 125,738 Property and other assets 20,962 17,970 21,327 Total assets $ 374,377 $ 308,212 $ 395,889 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 27,130 $ 19,001 $ 26,881 Interest-bearing demand 83,724 44,562 72,520 Savings and Money Market 106,131 58,007 97,177 Certificates of deposit 73,061 106,544 72,110 Total deposits 290,046 228,113 268,687 Borrowings 6,343 30,798 48,500 Other liabilities 15,232 11,868 15,972 Shareholders' equity 62,756 37,433 62,729 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 368,034 $ 308,212 $ 395,889 Book value per common share $ 26.30 $ 15.94 $ 26.55

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME Unaudited Three Months Ending March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Interest income $ 3,504 $ 2,951 Interest expense 306 609 Net interest income 3,198 2,343 Provision for loan losses 113 390 Net interest income after provision 3,085 1,953 Noninterest income 23,504 11,884 Noninterest expense 16,544 10,760 Net income before income taxes 10,045 3,076 Provision for income taxes 2,745 695 Net income after income taxes $ 7,300 $ 2,381 Net income per share, basic $ 3.06 $ 1.02

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210423005006/en/