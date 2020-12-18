Oregon Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB: ORBN), parent company of Willamette Valley Bank, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents an increase of $0.15 per share, or 136%, over the prior quarterly dividend amount. The dividend is payable on January 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2020.

About Oregon Bancorp, Inc.

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Willamette Valley Bank (Bank), a community bank headquartered in Salem, Oregon. The Bank operates full-service branches in Salem, Keizer, Silverton, and Albany, Oregon. The Bank also operates Home Loan Centers in Bend, Eugene, Grants Pass, Medford, Tualatin, Portland and West Linn, Oregon, Vancouver, Yakima, Spokane and Newport, Washington, and Coeur d’Alene and Meridian, Idaho. For more information about Oregon Bancorp, Inc. or its subsidiary, Willamette Valley Bank, please call (503)485-2222 or visit our website at www.willamettevalleybank.com.

