Oregon Bancorp Reports Quarterly and Annual Results

Fourth quarter net earnings increased 159% to $8.0 million, or $3.37 per common share

Full-year net earnings increased 146% to $28.3 million, or $12.00 per common share

Annual loan growth of 23% or $41.5 million, and deposit growth of 21% or $46.8 million

Annual residential mortgage loan volume of $1.67 billion

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB: ORBN) (the “Company”), parent company of Willamette Valley Bank, reported net income of $8.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $3.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2019. Earnings per share for the quarter were $3.37 compared to $1.32 for the same quarter a year ago. The Company also increased its quarterly cash dividend from $0.11 to $0.26 per share during December.

Year-to-date net income rose to $28.3 million in 2020, an increase of 146% from last year and representing a new high for the Company. Return on average assets for the year reached 8.55% compared to 4.47% in 2019 and return on average equity for the year was 60.72% compared to 35.63% in the prior year. Total assets improved from $269.5 million on December 31, 2019 to $395.9 million on December 31, 2020.

Asset quality remains solid with past due loans equaling 0.14% of total loans and non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans measuring 0.38%. Strong earnings have increased the Company’s ratio of equity to total assets to 15.85%.

“We are pleased with the financial success that occurred during an unprecedented time in history that included significant economic distress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated Ryan Dempster, President and Chief Executive Officer. “There were many financial highlights during the year, including record earnings and mortgage originations, and good commercial loan and deposit growth. An equally rewarding achievement, however, was our ability to inject $25.9 million into our economy by participating in the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, which helped save thousands of jobs and aid our economy during this challenging time in history.”

About Oregon Bancorp, Inc.

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Willamette Valley Bank (Bank), a community bank headquartered in Salem, Oregon. The Bank conducts commercial and retail banking activities at four full-service branch locations in Salem, Keizer, Silverton, and Albany, Oregon. The Bank also operates 13 Home Loan Centers located in Oregon, Washington, and Idaho. For more information about Oregon Bancorp, Inc. or its subsidiary, Willamette Valley Bank, please call (503)485-2222 or visit our website at www.willamettevalleybank.com.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Unaudited December 31, September 30, Summary Statements of Condition 2020 2019 2020 Cash and short term investments $ 27,875,749 $ 17,613,486 $ 22,088,990 Investments - - - Loans: Commercial 32,319,726 12,424,690 36,933,533 Commercial real estate 190,211,867 164,792,981 191,328,447 Other 1,628,336 4,216,716 3,576,022 Unearned income (729,309 ) (172,180 ) (913,132 ) Loan and lease loss reserve (2,482,430 ) (1,814,818 ) (2,434,858 ) Total net loans 220,948,190 179,447,389 228,490,012 Loans available for sale 125,738,282 58,751,727 113,322,565 Property and other assets 21,327,032 13,669,164 20,442,443 Total assets $ 395,889,253 $ 269,481,766 $ 384,344,010 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 26,880,774 $ 39,435,130 $ 26,843,325 Interest-bearing demand 72,519,591 26,855,835 64,416,006 Savings and Money Market 97,177,179 54,654,082 91,600,189 Certificates of deposit 72,109,879 100,894,321 73,520,599 Total deposits 268,687,423 221,839,368 256,380,119 Borrowings 48,500,316 840,924 57,830,155 Other liabilities 15,972,396 8,405,847 14,934,249 Shareholders' equity 62,729,118 38,395,627 55,199,487 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 395,889,253 $ 269,481,766 $ 384,344,010 Book value per share $ 26.55 $ 16.54 $ 23.37

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME Unaudited Year-to-Date Three Months Ending December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Interest income $ 13,570,987 $ 12,134,009 $ 3,765,735 $ 3,064,676 Interest expense 1,903,011 2,376,925 371,615 619,677 Net interest income 11,667,976 9,757,084 3,394,120 2,444,999 Less Provision for loan losses 657,321 328,000 45,000 138,000 Net interest income after provision 11,010,655 9,429,084 3,349,120 2,306,999 Noninterest income 89,722,584 45,839,886 25,343,622 12,399,571 Noninterest expense 62,771,336 39,902,657 18,050,006 10,623,829 Net income before income taxes 37,961,903 15,366,313 10,642,736 4,082,741 Provision for income taxes 9,670,191 3,859,118 2,691,815 1,013,571 Net income after income taxes $ 28,291,712 $ 11,507,195 $ 7,950,921 $ 3,069,170 Net income per share, basic $ 12.00 $ 4.98 $ 3.37 $ 1.32

