Oregon Oncology Specialists Integrate AI-screening Solution VIPER™ Into Network to Expand Patient Access to Clinical Trials

Deep Lens and Oregon Oncology Specialists today announced a strategic collaboration that will integrate Deep Lens’ artificial-intelligence (AI)-based clinical trial screening platform, VIPER™, into their community oncology practice network. VIPER uses proprietary cloud-based technology to facilitate, triage and accelerate the clinical trial recruitment process. The VIPER technology will expand patient access to trials and ensure that eligible patients are identified sooner in the clinical trial enrollment process.

“Recent innovations in the development of cancer therapies have largely been guided by the increase in knowledge about the way specific tumor types manifest themselves in different people based on unique genetic characteristics,” said Janelle Meyer, M.D., medical director of research at Oregon Oncology Specialists. “Our practice prioritizes this type of personalized patient care and strives to provide as many opportunities as possible to our patient community to ensure they are receiving the optimal treatment for their specific diagnosis. We are confident that the integration of VIPER will not only help strengthen our clinical trial offerings to patients but it will also ensure that we are matching patients in real-time to trials for which they are appropriate.”

It is estimated that more than 15,000 oncology clinical trials are actively recruiting patients; however, patient participation in these trials is often as low as three percent. Limited site capacity and resources play a role in the challenge to recruit and enroll, as well as low patient engagement. All of these challenges have been magnified by the current global pandemic. VIPER automates the clinical trial screening process and seamlessly matches patients -- at the time of diagnosis -- to appropriate trials through the ingestion and analysis of customized genomic data, electronic medical records and pathology data.

“The staff at Oregon Oncology Specialists has an excellent track record of adopting the newest, most current technologies and treatment options for their patient community,” said Greg Andreola, chief revenue officer at Deep Lens. “VIPER’s automated and comprehensive ‘matchmaking’ process will significantly expand the clinical trial program for Oregon patients and ensure that the right patients are being matched to the right trials in real-time, based on their specific diagnosis and needs.”

Deep Lens’ VIPER will be integrating directly to Oregon Oncology Specialists EMR (iKnowMed), molecular data feeds (Guardant Health and Foundation Medicine) and pathology feeds to automatically identify qualified patients for clinical trials. Like Oregon Oncology Specialists, any practice that utilizes iKnowMed can easily integrate VIPER and all other Deep Lens screening services free of charge.

About Oregon Oncology Specialists

Oregon Oncology Specialists is a physician-run practice that has been serving the needs of patients in the mid-Willamette Valley for more than 40 years. The practice was founded in the late 1970s when Dr. Edward Orlowski, Dr. Peter Rasmussen, Dr. Robert Granatir and Dr. Paul Jacquin began a partnership to help patients diagnosed with cancer and blood disorders. Today, Oregon Oncology Specialists is composed of eight physicians and ten advanced practice providers and serves patients in four locations in Oregon (Salem, McMinnville, Silverton and Woodburn). For more information, visit: www.oregononcologyspecialists.com.

About Deep Lens

Deep Lens is a software company focused on a groundbreaking approach to faster recruitment of the best-suited cancer patients to clinical trials. VIPER, Deep Lens’ integrated cloud platform, provides care teams with visibility and workflows that combine lab, EMR, and genomic data to match cancer patients to clinical trials and precision therapies at the time of diagnosis, accelerating recruitment and compressing study timelines to bring game-changing therapies to market sooner. Growing with sponsors, providers, and strategic partners, Deep Lens challenges the status quo so that patients can get the best therapies. For more information, visit www.deeplens.ai.

