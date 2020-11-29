Log in
Oregon's Longview Ranch Contributes to Healthy Elk Habitats with Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation

11/29/2020 | 12:00am EST
A grass-fed cattle ranch located in picturesque Central Oregon, Longview Ranch maintains 30,000 acres of diverse landscape in the John Day River Territory. The team at Longview Ranch is committed to serving as a steward for the community and has passionately undertaken sustainable practices that show respect for the land.

Each year, Longview Ranch partners with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, which is committed to ensuring the future of elk, their habitat and hunting heritage. To help the Union County Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation raise money, Longview Ranch donates a youth elk hunt, inviting kids 18 and under to visit the property, harvest cow elk and assist in processing game.

Last year, the package sold for $3,200 with a 12-year-old young lady enjoying her first elk hunt.

About Longview Ranch

Located along Central Oregon’s historic Route 19 in Kimberly, Longview Ranch maintains 30,000 stunning acres of diverse landscape. Eight miles of the John Day River flows through the middle of the property, which operates primarily for the purpose of raising grass-fed cattle. With three tributaries sharing annual steelhead runs, Longview Ranch also manages 25,000 acres of Bureau of Land Management (BLM) grazing grounds and 485 acres of irrigated hay producing land, which is home to 800 mother cows and 50 bulls.

Longview Ranch remains committed to responsible, sustainable land-use practices, and has completed a restoration project along the John Day River to reestablish vegetation. Each year, the property invests in the prevention of noxious weeds that could harm the land at Longview Ranch, as well as its neighboring farms. The ranch also partakes in best practices regarding wildlife, limiting hunting on property and ensuring elk herds have a refuge. Additionally, while the area is not known for large numbers of antelope, in thanks to the integrity of the property, more than 200 does and bucks can be found at Longview Ranch.

Longview Ranch has also has a rich history of giving back to its community, making annual donations to the Grant County 4-H and Union County Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.


© Business Wire 2020
