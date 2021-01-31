Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Oregon's Longview Ranch Enters Agreement with Federal Aviation Administration

01/31/2021 | 11:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Located along Central Oregon’s historic Route 19 in Kimberly, Longview Ranch maintains 30,000 stunning acres of diverse landscape. Eight miles of the John Day River flows through the middle of the property, which operates primarily for the purpose of raising grass-fed cattle.

Oregon’s Longview Ranch is also home to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Very High Frequency Omni-Directional Range (VOR), a ground-based electronic system that provides azimuth information or high and low altitude routes and airport approaches.

The VOR site on Longview Ranch’s property is located along a road that transverses up a mountainside prone to inclement weather. Longview Ranch continuously works with the FAA to ensure the road remains passable, using ranch equipment and staff to clear the path so operators are able to make bi-weekly trips to the VOR to confirm it is functioning Central Oregon property.

To learn more about the VOR site at Oregon’s Longview Ranch, please visit: https://www.longviewranchoregon.com/blog/longview-ranch-enters-agreement-with-federal-aviation-administration and https://youtu.be/4fmJb9t4EdQ. To learn more about Oregon’s Longview Ranch, visit: https://www.longviewranchoregon.com/ and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOMWgpVU-6p4joD5XdJNgUA.

About Longview Ranch
Located along Central Oregon’s historic Route 19 in Kimberly, Longview Ranch maintains 30,000 stunning acres of diverse landscape. Eight miles of the John Day River flows through the middle of the property, which operates primarily for the purpose of raising grass-fed cattle. With three tributaries sharing annual steelhead runs, Longview Ranch also manages 25,000 acres of Bureau of Land Management (BLM) grazing grounds and 485 acres of irrigated hay producing land, which is home to 800 mother cows and 50 bulls.

Oregon’s Longview Ranch remains committed to responsible, sustainable land-use practices, and has completed a restoration project along the John Day River to reestablish vegetation. Each year, the property invests in the prevention of noxious weeds that could harm the land at Longview Ranch, as well as its neighboring farms. The ranch also partakes in best practices regarding wildlife, limiting hunting on property and ensuring elk herds have a refuge. Additionally, while the area is not known for large numbers of antelope, in thanks to the integrity of the property, more than 200 does and bucks can be found at Longview Ranch.

Longview Ranch in Central Oregon also has a rich history of giving back to its community, making annual donations to the Grant County 4-H and Union County Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:02aNEW YEAR, NEW TOP CITY ON ORKIN'S 2021 BED BUG CITIES LIST : Chicago
PR
12:02aDANAHER : Cytiva acquires Vanrx Pharmasystems, Canadian aseptic filling innovator
AQ
12:02aMGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Minute - February 1, 2021
PU
12:02aWALMART : org Center for Racial Equity Awards Over $14 Million in First Round of Grants
BU
12:02aEXONE : Adds TCL Hofmann to Sales Network, Strengthening Outreach in Key Asian Markets
BU
12:02aBOSSARD : Changes on the Executive Committee
PU
12:02aPVH : CFDA and PVH Corp. Release “State of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in Fashion” Report
BU
12:01aMetallica Metals Details Exploration Plans for Sammy Ridgeline Palladium - Platinum Project, Thunder Bay Mining District
GL
12:01aChip sales rose 6.5% globally in 2020 after year-end rush
RE
02/01India's Jan factory activity hit 3-month high, job cuts subside
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Melvin Capital ends month with over $8 billion in assets after investors added cash - source
2Wall Street gears up for second bout against Reddit traders
3SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Exxon, Chevron CEOs discussed merger in early 2020-sources
4BP PLC : Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive
5Robinhood narrows trade limitations to 8 companies from 50- Blog

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ