Oregon's Longview Ranch Faces Severe Drought

09/15/2021 | 05:05am BST
Longview Ranch, located along Central Oregon’s historic Route 19 in Kimberly, maintains 30,000 stunning acres of diverse landscape and is committed to responsible, sustainable land-use practices.

This year, Longview Ranch is experiencing a severe drought. For the first time in more than 25 years, Longview Ranch’s irrigation system has been turned off for junior water rights on the main stem of the John Day River from Dayville to Kimberly. This has caused Longview Ranch to stop irrigating more fields.

Longview Ranch is hoping weather patterns shift and bring more rain.

To learn more about Oregon’s Longview Ranch:

About Longview Ranch

Located along Central Oregon’s historic Route 19 in Kimberly, Longview Ranch maintains 30,000 stunning acres of diverse landscape. Eight miles of the John Day River flows through the middle of the property, which operates primarily for the purpose of raising grass-fed cattle. With three tributaries sharing annual steelhead runs, Longview Ranch also manages 25,000 acres of Bureau of Land Management (BLM) grazing grounds and 485 acres of irrigated hay producing land, which is home to 800 mother cows and 50 bulls.

 


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS