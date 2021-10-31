Log in
Oregon's Longview Ranch Renovates Main Ranch House

10/31/2021 | 12:19am EDT
Longview Ranch, located along Central Oregon’s historic Route 19 in Kimberly, maintains 30,000 stunning acres of diverse landscape.

In an effort to maintain the main Longview Ranch house, the property’s talented crew undertook several renovations this summer, including replacing windows and restoring a corner of the 100-year-old home.

Longview Ranch used rough sawn lumber milled at the full thickness of a 2’ x 6’ board and cut an angle on the outside, stacking them on one on top of the other, just as they would have 100 years ago. While this is a very slow process, Longview Ranch is committed to ensuring the house lasts for another 100 years.

To learn more about Oregon’s Longview Ranch:

About Longview Ranch

Located along Central Oregon’s historic Route 19 in Kimberly, Longview Ranch maintains 30,000 stunning acres of diverse landscape. Eight miles of the John Day River flows through the middle of the property, which operates primarily for the purpose of raising grass-fed cattle. With three tributaries sharing annual steelhead runs, Longview Ranch also manages 25,000 acres of Bureau of Land Management (BLM) grazing grounds and 485 acres of irrigated hay producing land, which is home to 800 mother cows and 50 bulls.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS