Oregon's Longview Ranch Renovates Main Ranch House

Longview Ranch, located along Central Oregon’s historic Route 19 in Kimberly, maintains 30,000 stunning acres of diverse landscape.

In an effort to maintain the main Longview Ranch house, the property’s talented crew undertook several renovations this summer, including replacing windows and restoring a corner of the 100-year-old home.

Longview Ranch used rough sawn lumber milled at the full thickness of a 2’ x 6’ board and cut an angle on the outside, stacking them on one on top of the other, just as they would have 100 years ago. While this is a very slow process, Longview Ranch is committed to ensuring the house lasts for another 100 years.

About Longview Ranch

