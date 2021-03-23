Oregon's Longview Ranch Welcomes Its Newest Colt to the Barn, Baby Boone

Located along Central Oregon’s historic Route 19 in Kimberly, Longview Ranch maintains 30,000 stunning acres of diverse landscape and is home to thousands of animals.

In April of 2020, Longview Ranch welcomed its newest addition to the barn, LV Metallic Boone Cat, or as he’s affectionately known, “Boone.” Sired by Metallic CD, a stud from DT Horses, baby Boone is a wonderfully healthy colt with an impressive pedigree. His mother, DT Shiners Surprise, is a mare that was bred to cut and rope cattle at the highest level. Oregon’s Longview Ranch is looking forward to welcoming Boone’s siblings in April of 2021.

To get these colts into riding shape, Longview Ranch starts by putting human hands all over them from the day they are born. By nine months old, the colts are weaned from their mother and introduced to the halter. At Longview Ranch, colts are trained using the Clinton Anderson Downunder Horsemanship Method. This involves working with the colt in a halter five days a week and then a cinch and a kid’s saddle. Handlers at Longview Ranch will not swing a leg over any colt until they are at least two years old, at which point they are “broken,” meaning the colts are considered safe to ride and have all their basic manners.

About Longview Ranch

Located along Central Oregon’s historic Route 19 in Kimberly, Longview Ranch maintains 30,000 stunning acres of diverse landscape. Eight miles of the John Day River flows through the middle of the property, which operates primarily for the purpose of raising grass-fed cattle. With three tributaries sharing annual steelhead runs, Longview Ranch also manages 25,000 acres of Bureau of Land Management (BLM) grazing grounds and 485 acres of irrigated hay producing land, which is home to 800 mother cows and 50 bulls.

