Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Oregon's Longview Ranch is committed to responsible and sustainable land-use practices, today and always

07/31/2021 | 01:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Longview Ranch, located along Central Oregon’s historic Route 19 in Kimberly, maintains 30,000 stunning acres of diverse landscape.

In recent years, Longview Ranch partnered with Monument Soil and Water Conservation District to reseed 800 acres of forest. Moving forward, Oregon’s Longview Ranch will only use seeds native to the surrounding forest and establish more native grasses for the wildlife in the area. After spacing the trees in the area properly, last summer, the forest floor is now prime for new seeds this fall.

Oregon’s Longview Ranch is committed to responsible and sustainable land-use practices today and always.

To learn more about Oregon’s Longview Ranch:

About Longview Ranch

Located along Central Oregon’s historic Route 19 in Kimberly, Longview Ranch maintains 30,000 stunning acres of diverse landscape. Eight miles of the John Day River flows through the middle of the property, which operates primarily for the purpose of raising grass-fed cattle. With three tributaries sharing annual steelhead runs, Longview Ranch also manages 25,000 acres of Bureau of Land Management (BLM) grazing grounds and 485 acres of irrigated hay producing land, which is home to 800 mother cows and 50 bulls.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:52aARIANE 5 : A new successful flight
PU
03:42aINDO RAMA SYNTHETICS INDIA : Annual Report 2020-2130-Jul-2021
PU
03:33aJAPAN ASIA : Veteran activist Murakami gains majority in Japan Asia Group
RE
03:32aScheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on Friday, July 16, 2021
PU
03:31aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Veoneer, Inc. - VNE
PR
03:31aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Medallia, Inc. - MDLA
PR
03:02aChina will maintain prudent, flexible monetary policy in H2 - central bank
RE
03:01aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Retail Properties of America, Inc. - RPAI
PR
03:01aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Valley Republic Bancorp - VLLX
PR
03:01aAT&T : Calsoft Announces Commercial Support for Akraino-led ICN (Integrated Cloud Native) Blueprint
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FED'S BRAINARD: Can't wrap head around not having U.S. central bank digital currency
2KORE MINING LTD. : KORE MINING : Enhances Environmental, Social and Governance Practices and Grants Annual Inc..
3Airbus production plans expose strategy rift with engine makers
4Dollar rises but still set for biggest weekly loss since May
5China's factory activity in July grows at slowest pace since Feb 2020

HOT NEWS