Longview Ranch, located along Central Oregon’s historic Route 19 in Kimberly, maintains 30,000 stunning acres of diverse landscape.

In recent years, Longview Ranch partnered with Monument Soil and Water Conservation District to reseed 800 acres of forest. Moving forward, Oregon’s Longview Ranch will only use seeds native to the surrounding forest and establish more native grasses for the wildlife in the area. After spacing the trees in the area properly, last summer, the forest floor is now prime for new seeds this fall.

Oregon’s Longview Ranch is committed to responsible and sustainable land-use practices today and always.

About Longview Ranch

Located along Central Oregon’s historic Route 19 in Kimberly, Longview Ranch maintains 30,000 stunning acres of diverse landscape. Eight miles of the John Day River flows through the middle of the property, which operates primarily for the purpose of raising grass-fed cattle. With three tributaries sharing annual steelhead runs, Longview Ranch also manages 25,000 acres of Bureau of Land Management (BLM) grazing grounds and 485 acres of irrigated hay producing land, which is home to 800 mother cows and 50 bulls.

