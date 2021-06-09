Log in
Oregon's Longview Ranch's Employees are Stewards of the Land

06/09/2021 | 12:00am EDT
Longview Ranch, located along Central Oregon’s historic Route 19 in Kimberly, maintains 30,000 stunning acres of diverse landscape and currently employs 10 individuals with a diverse range of backgrounds and skills.

Many of Longview Ranch’s employees grew up in the valley and have generations of family in the area. Longview Ranch takes pride in taking care of these hard-working cowboys and cowgirls, offering a fair wage, retirement plan, health care, bonus program, housing, transportation and a supply of beef to each family working on the ranch.

Longview Ranch employees have many talents; most can ride horses, work cattle, run chain saws for timber projects, run equipment for building roads, fencing, haying, ground maintenance, carpentry and more.

Longview Ranch employees take great pride in helping build and maintain an incredible ranch on 30,000 stunning acres of diverse landscape.

To learn more about Oregon’s Longview Ranch:

About Longview Ranch

Located along Central Oregon’s historic Route 19 in Kimberly, Longview Ranch maintains 30,000 stunning acres of diverse landscape. Eight miles of the John Day River flows through the middle of the property, which operates primarily for the purpose of raising grass-fed cattle. With three tributaries sharing annual steelhead runs, Longview Ranch also manages 25,000 acres of Bureau of Land Management (BLM) grazing grounds and 485 acres of irrigated hay producing land, which is home to 800 mother cows and 50 bulls.

 


HOT NEWS