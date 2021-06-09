Oregon's Longview Ranch's Employees are Stewards of the Land

Longview Ranch, located along Central Oregon’s historic Route 19 in Kimberly, maintains 30,000 stunning acres of diverse landscape and currently employs 10 individuals with a diverse range of backgrounds and skills.

Many of Longview Ranch’s employees grew up in the valley and have generations of family in the area. Longview Ranch takes pride in taking care of these hard-working cowboys and cowgirls, offering a fair wage, retirement plan, health care, bonus program, housing, transportation and a supply of beef to each family working on the ranch.

Longview Ranch employees have many talents; most can ride horses, work cattle, run chain saws for timber projects, run equipment for building roads, fencing, haying, ground maintenance, carpentry and more.

Longview Ranch employees take great pride in helping build and maintain an incredible ranch on 30,000 stunning acres of diverse landscape.

About Longview Ranch

