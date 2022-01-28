Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Organic Remedies Expands Into Eastern PA, Opening State's Fifth Dispensary in Greater Philadelphia Area

01/28/2022 | 01:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CARLISLE, Pa., Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organic Remedies, a medical marijuana cultivation and research organization based in south central Pennsylvania, is celebrating the upcoming opening of its fifth Pennsylvania dispensary at 1538 E. Lancaster Ave., Paoli, PA, 19301. Organic Remedies President Eric Hauser, RPh., along with state and local dignitaries and medical marijuana advocates, cut the ceremonial ribbon during the Open House event on Friday, Jan. 28 at 12:00 p.m.

“We are proud to bring our unique brand of patient-focused healthcare to patients in the greater Philadelphia region,” said Eric Hauser, RPh., President, Organic Remedies. “Since 2018, we have been strongly focused on improving the health and wellness of Pennsylvania patients. With this newest dispensary, we are looking forward to helping even more patients realize the therapeutic benefits of medical marijuana. We are also committed to becoming a vital business partner in Paoli by offering new employment opportunities, supporting local veterans’ organizations, participating in community outreach events, and giving back to our communities through charitable contributions.”

The new Paoli dispensary will provide a wide selection of therapeutic products for patients suffering from qualifying health conditions, including the company’s own line of branded products. Organic Remedies’ state-of-the-art cultivation and manufacturing facility, located in Carlisle, PA, grows dozens of strains of premium medical marijuana and produces numerous forms of the plant for a variety of health conditions. Unique among its products are Elixirs, Nano HT and Nano-emulsion Capsules, which are all formulated using a proprietary technology creating water-based products that enhance bioavailability and may be easier for some patients to digest.

The ribbon cutting ceremony was attended by local and state officials and hosted by Chester County Chamber of Business and Industry.

The Paoli dispensary is expected to officially open for business on Monday, Feb. 7. Curbside and inside service will be offered. New patients can visit the company’s website at www.organicremediespa.com to learn more about products and services or to schedule a free pharmacist consultation. Once the dispensary is officially open for business, only patients with a valid Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana card may enter the dispensary.

About Organic Remedies
Organic Remedies is a life science organization committed to improving the overall wellness of patients by producing and dispensing affordable quality medical marijuana products while continuing the advancement of medical marijuana therapies through genetics, collaborative research, and superior patient care. Based in Carlisle, Pa., Organic Remedies cultivates and manufactures safe, effective medical marijuana products for certified Pennsylvania patients. Organic Remedies dispensaries, located in Chambersburg, Enola, N. Pittsburgh, Paoli, and York, deliver a clinical approach for the utilization of medical marijuana that is patient-focused, collaborative and outcomes based. For more information, visit www.OrganicRemediesPA.com.

CONTACT:
Janice Spurlock
Dir., Marketing and Communications
717-819-3895
J.Spurlock@OrganicRemediesPA.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
01:40pVoss Capital Responds to Grossly Misleading Griffon Statements
PR
01:37pU.S. says U.N. meeting a chance for Russia to explain itself
RE
01:37pProactive news headlines including Apple, Esports Entertainment, Champion Gaming, Silvercorp Metals and Fobi AI
GL
01:36pPutnam Investments Announces Distribution Rates for Class A Open-End Funds
BU
01:33pSOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE : Quarter 4 - financial statement for 2021
PU
01:33pINVESTAR : Announces 2021 Fourth Quarter Results - Form 8-K
PU
01:33pWALLENIUS WILHELMSEN : Our vehicle logistics service receives Toyota Kaizen Excellence Award
PU
01:33pWASECO RESOURCES : Three and Nine Months Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements, November 30, 2021
PU
01:33pCANADIAN WESTERN BANK : CWB to announce first quarter 2022 results on February 25 2022
PU
01:33pMTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS : Financial highlights
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stock markets waver amid central banks' inflation concerns
2Fiscal stimulus powers U.S. economy in 2021 to its best performance sin..
3Analyst recommendations: AT&T, Corning, General Electric, Intel, Boein..
4FCC revokes China Unicom's authorization to operate in U.S
5LVMH : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS