Organics Recycling Continues in Poway

Poway started offering organic waste recycling in 2021. Poway residents received green carts last year to collect both food scraps and yard waste. Organic materials goes to EDCO's Anaerobic Digestion Facility in Escondido and is converted into renewable natural gas and anaerobic compost.

Any reusable container can be used for the collection of organics inside your home, but if you don't have one yet, EDCO is still offering a free kitchen caddie for each Poway residential account. Please visit the Residential Service's Organics Page at edcodisposal.com to request a caddie today.