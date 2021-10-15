Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OrganoGenesis Holdings Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

10/15/2021 | 05:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises OrganoGenesis Holdings ("OrganoGenesis" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ORGO) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

A report was issued on October 12, 2021 on Value Investors Club, which accused the company of improperly billing the Federal Government $250M per year. This report further states that Organogenesis set the price of its new amnion wound covering Affinity "exorbitantly high" which was reimbursed by Medicare. On October 12, 2021, Organogenesis Holdings' stock price fell 14.11%, following this news.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising


Latest news "Companies"
05:57pTESLA : 'Big Short' investor Burry says he's no longer betting against Tesla - CNBC
RE
05:57pORGANOGENESIS HOLDINGS INVESTORS : Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm
GL
05:57pORGANOGENESIS HOLDINGS INVESTORS : Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm
GL
05:56pDogecoin Gained 2.90% to $0.239 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:56pEthereum Gained 3.21% to $3879.87 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:56pBitcoin Gained 8.71% to $62496.32 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:55pAPPHARVEST, INC. INVESTORS : Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm
GL
05:55pAPPHARVEST, INC. INVESTORS : Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm
GL
05:53pExpensify Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
BU
05:51pArgentina touts economic 'roadmap', IMF deal to investors in New York
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Beter Bed N :  Bed Holding continued growth in Q3 2021 and launched sev..
2Powell still favorite for Fed reinstatement but investors examine alter..
3LUFTHANSA AG : Is no more a Sell but a Buy opportunity for Deutsche Ban..
4Nexi S p A : Italy's Nexi moves to close SIA takeover after antitrust g..
5Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : TSMC shares rise more than 3% afte..

HOT NEWS