OrganoGenesis Holdings Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises OrganoGenesis Holdings ("OrganoGenesis" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ORGO) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.



Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email : lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

A report was issued on October 12, 2021 on Value Investors Club, which accused the company of improperly billing the Federal Government $250M per year. This report further states that Organogenesis set the price of its new amnion wound covering Affinity "exorbitantly high" which was reimbursed by Medicare. On October 12, 2021, Organogenesis Holdings' stock price fell 14.11%, following this news.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising