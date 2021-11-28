Log in
Orient Insurance : خبر صحفي

11/28/2021 | 12:10am EST
Press Release

Orient Insurance(PJSC) a subsidiary of Al Futtaim Group, announced that it has completed acquiring the shares of ADCB Group in Orient Takaful Insurance Company (An Egyptian Joint Stock Company) amounting to 20% of the company's total shares, this purchase will increase Orient UAE's share to 80% of the total shares of the Egyptian company.

Omer Elamin, President of Orient Group, said that the completion of the transaction is in the line with Orient's keenness to increase its participation in the Egyptian insurance market in view

of the promising economic opportunities .

.

يفحص نايب

)ةماع ةمهاسم)نيمأتلل تنيروا ةكرش تنلعأ ةيلمع اهلامكأ نع ميطفلا ةعومجمل ةعباتلا يبظوبأ كنب ةعومجمل ةدئاعلا مهسلأا ءارش يلفاكتلا نيمأتلل تنيروأ ةكرش يف يراجتلا نم % 20 ةغلابلاو )ةيرصم ةمهاسم ةكرش( ةكرش ةصح غلبت كلذبو ، ةكرشلا مهسأ مهسأ يلامجا نم %80 تاراملاا تنيروا

.ةيرصملا ةكرشلا

يذيفنتلا سيئرلا نيملأا رمع حرصو يف يتأي ةقفصلا مامتا نأب تنيروأ ةعومجمل يف اهتمهاسم ةدايز ىلع تنيروأ صرح لظ تاناكملأا لظ يف يرصملا نيمأتلا قوس

. ةدعاولا ةيداصتقلأا

Disclaimer

Orient Insurance PJSC published this content on 28 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2021 05:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS