Orient Insurance : Press release

Press Release
Orient Insurance(PJSC) a subsidiary of Al Futtaim Group, announced that it has completed acquiring the shares of ADCB Group in Orient Takaful Insurance Company (An Egyptian Joint Stock Company) amounting to 20% of the company's total shares, this purchase will increase Orient UAE's share to 80% of the total shares of the Egyptian company.
Omer Elamin, President of Orient Group, said that the completion of the transaction is in the line with Orient's keenness to increase its participation in the Egyptian insurance market in view
of the promising economic opportunities .
)ةماع ةمهاسم)نيمأتلل تنيروا ةكرش تنلعأ ةيلمع اهلامكأ نع ميطفلا ةعومجمل ةعباتلا يبظوبأ كنب ةعومجمل ةدئاعلا مهسلأا ءارش يلفاكتلا نيمأتلل تنيروأ ةكرش يف يراجتلا نم % 20 ةغلابلاو )ةيرصم ةمهاسم ةكرش( ةكرش ةصح غلبت كلذبو ، ةكرشلا مهسأ مهسأ يلامجا نم %80 تاراملاا تنيروا
يذيفنتلا سيئرلا نيملأا رمع حرصو يف يتأي ةقفصلا مامتا نأب تنيروأ ةعومجمل يف اهتمهاسم ةدايز ىلع تنيروأ صرح لظ تاناكملأا لظ يف يرصملا نيمأتلا قوس
. ةدعاولا ةيداصتقلأا