Origami Risk :'s P/C Insurer Claims System Ranked a Strong Performer in New Report by Leading Independent Research Firm

11/05/2020 | 11:16am EST

Origami Risk, the industry-leading policy, claims and risk management Software as a Service (SaaS) technology firm, has been ranked among the “strong performers” for property/casualty insurer claims management systems in the first research report analyzing providers in this category by Forrester, a leading global research and advisory firm.

Issued today, The Forrester Wave™: P&C Claims Management Systems, Q4 2020, concluded: “[Origami Risk Claims] is a solid option for insurance organizations that regularly deal with complex claims and want a best-of-breed dashboard for their claim professionals.”

“Our single platform model is resonating with insurers, not only in addressing their claims management needs as the survey indicates, but also as a vital solution to drive efficiencies across their critical operations and administrative functions,” said Robert Petrie, CEO, Origami Risk. “The client-focused strategy we bring to our insurer solutions builds on our track record as a top provider in risk management information systems, legacy of success in self-administration and pools, and uniform commitment to customer satisfaction in all areas of our business.”

Although Origami Risk has been working directly with insurance company clients for several years, the firm formalized its insurer-focused capabilities in 2019 with the creation of the Core Solutions division. The division offers policy lifecycle administration capabilities across policy, billing and claims, including fully integrated portals, dashboards and analytics. These product capabilities serve insurers, as well as risk pools, third party administrators (TPAs), managing general agents (MGAs), and self-insureds.

According to the Forrester Wave report, “Origami Risk Claims’ current product offering offers two key advantages to claims professionals ….” The report goes on to state, “It can manage and collaborate around large, complex losses, and reference customers praise the dashboard for its UI features that facilitate the adjustor’s change from old systems to new.”

The report also cited Origami as offering “… the best embedded self-help tools to make new adjusters productive on the system faster.”

Click here to download a complimentary copy of the full report.

About Origami Risk

Origami Risk is a leading provider of integrated SaaS solutions for the risk, safety, and insurance industry — from insured corporate and public entities to brokers and risk consultants, insurers, third party claims administrators (TPAs), and risk pools. Highly configurable and completely scalable, Origami Risk delivers a full suite of risk management tools and insurance core system solutions from a secure, cloud-based platform accessible via web browser and mobile app. Visit origamirisk.com or contact Origami at info@origamirisk.com.

© Business Wire 2020

