Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Origin Ventures Closes Oversubscribed Fifth Fund at $130M

11/09/2021 | 08:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Firm Continues to Invest in the Digital Native Economy

CHICAGO, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm that invests in companies defining the Digital Native Economy, announced the closing of its fifth venture capital fund at $130 million. Origin Ventures V exceeded its initial target fund size of $100 million.  

"Exceeding our fundraising target by such a wide margin, especially during a period when in-person meetings were largely impossible, is a testament to the conviction of our limited partners in the Origin Ventures team, investment thesis, and results," said Alex Meyer, a Managing Partner with the firm. 

Consistently ranked among the best-performing venture firms based on realized returns, Origin Ventures invests in high-growth software, marketplace, and consumer businesses. The thesis-driven firm's previous investments include Grubhub (IPO), Cameo, Fountain, BacklotCars (acquired), 15Five, and Tock (acquired).  

"Millennials and Gen Z are the first generations to have three things from a very young age — the internet, social media, and a smartphone. The way these digital natives live, work, and play has evolved. They now comprise more than 50% of the U.S. workforce, and command more purchasing power than previous generations. We continue to leverage behavioral differences to find high-growth B2B and consumer companies across several themes — such as the 'workplace of the future,' the 'creator economy,' and the 'circular economy' to name a few," said Brent Hill, one of the Managing Partners.

In addition, the firm announced that it will be among the first venture capital firms to have Partners in all four U.S. time zones. Prashant Shukla will be based in the Bay Area, and Scott Stern has relocated to the Washington, D.C., area. Origin Ventures already operates offices in Chicago and Salt Lake City, and will continue to invest across the U.S. and Canada. The firm has previously invested in 19 different technology ecosystems. 

"Very similar to our portfolio companies, our firm had to adapt to a remote-first model over the past 18 months," said Managing Partner Jason Heltzer. "Our Salt Lake City presence — established several years ago — has helped identify a diverse set of investment opportunities aligned with our thesis. By expanding our presence to all four U.S. time zones, we are never more than 90 minutes from an elite team building a disruptive business. We think this is a real advantage for our fund."  

Origin Ventures V has already closed several new investments, leading the Seed or Series A financings for high-growth companies, including: 

  • Blueboard — an experiential employee rewards and recognition provider
  • Vivrelle — a membership club for luxury goods
  • Veho — a "last mile" delivery platform leveraging gig economy drivers
  • Lumanu — a payment platform for creators and brands
  • Everee — a next-day payments provider for hourly and gig workers

Over the past 10 years, the firm has grown from $16 million to over $300 million in capital raised. Origin Ventures currently has 15 companies valued at more than $100 million, and two "unicorns" valued at over $1 billion. 

About Origin Ventures

Origin Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm that partners with elite founding teams to build disruptive companies in the Digital Native Economy. The firm leads Seed and Series A investments in software, marketplace, and consumer businesses. Investment team members are all former entrepreneurs, operators, and engineers. With over $300 million AUM, current and previous investments include Cameo, Grubhub, Fountain, BacklotCars, 15Five, Apptentive, Ahalogy, Teem, Blueboard, Veho, and Vivrelle. 

For more information, visit www.originventures.com.

Media Contacts
Jacquie Marshall Siegmund
jacquie@originventures.com

Related Files

Origin Ventures V - Press Release (3).pdf

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


Latest news "Companies"
08:03aUWM HOLDINGS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:03aTUFIN : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:03aHARMONY BIOSCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:03aDigi International Pilot Project with Chicago Transit Authority and City Tech Wins IoT Deployment of the Year Award
BU
08:03aCybersecurity Association of Maryland, Inc. Announces New Members to its Board of Directors
BU
08:03aClearfield to Present at Needham Virtual Security, Networking, & Communications Conference on November 16, 2021
BU
08:03aXalud Therapeutics Appoints Charles Triano as Chief Financial Officer
BU
08:03aRansomware Index Spotlight Report Reveals Steady Increase in Sophistication and Volume of New Ransomware Vulnerabilities and Families in Q3 2021
BU
08:03aTitomic to Introduce Large Scale Cold Spray Manufacturing to the United States with US-Based Triton Systems
BU
08:03aGriffon Corporation Schedules Conference Call To Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk's Twitter poll shaves stock price and raises regulatory questions
2Poor report cards likely at China's Big Tech after regulatory crackdown
3BAYER AG : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
4Nvidia launches new products to plug cars, factories into its Omniverse
5EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Fall as Covid-19 Surges Across Europe

HOT NEWS