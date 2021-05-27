OriginClear® Files Trademark For $H2O as a Water Coin Designed to Streamline Payments for Water Services

OriginClear Inc. (OTC Pink: OCLN), FinTech for Clean Water™, filed a trademark application for the mark $H2O™.

The OriginClear $H2O Coin could enhance ease of use, billing and customer benefits, and be an important benefit to investors, partners and end-users.

“We’ve applied to trademark this universal symbol for water, H2O, with the customary dollar sign prefix for cryptocurrency, representing our planned blockchain system,” said OriginClear® CEO Riggs Eckelberry. “We intend to invest in crypto development resources to enable it to streamline payments and eliminate human error. And we believe $H20 has even more potential beyond that.”

Earlier, OriginClear announced that it had filed a patent application for using blockchain technology and non-fungible tokens (NFT) to simplify the distribution of payments on outsourced water treatment and purification services billed on a pay-per-gallon basis ahead of inflation, known as Water On Demand. https://www.originclear.com/company-news/originclear-files-patent-application-to-simplify-water-treatment-payments-using-blockchain-technology-nft

As currently in development, Water On Demand™, FinTech for Clean Water, does not rely on any blockchain system for its operation, and can accomplish its operational goals using ordinary financial and currency channels. However, we are researching and developing solutions along the way to further enhance ease of use, billing and customer benefits, and believe $H20 could be an important benefit to investors, partners and end-users.

About OriginClear, Inc. OTC Pink: OCLN

Water is broken. Washington is allocating more than a hundred billion dollars to fix our 150,000-plus water systems, but runaway inflation could doom that effort. What can we do? The solution is Direct Action by local businesses to clean and recycle their own water. We’re here to help “cut the cord,” with outsourced pay-per-gallon programs and a potential digital currency to streamline payments. To serve these businesses, our prefabricated, Modular Water Systems™ can deploy rapidly as Water Systems In A Box™. OriginClear is working to make water the next great asset class, combining potentially great gains, with even greater good for the world. To learn more about OriginClear®, please visit our website at www.originclear.com.

