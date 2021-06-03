OriginClear® Presenting June 08 at The LD Micro Virtual Invitational XI

OriginClear Inc. (OTC Pink: OCLN), Total Outsourced Water™, today announced that its CEO will present at the LD Micro Invitational XI investor conference taking place virtually June 8-10, 2021.

“We are looking forward to being a part of LD Micro’s Virtual Invitational to report on development of Water On Demand™ total outsourcing, and a prospective water coin, $H2O™,” said Riggs Eckelberry, Chairman and CEO of OriginClear.

2021 LD Micro Invitational XI

Date: Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Time: 11:30 p.m. EST – Track 4

Webcast: Sequire | Virtual Events (mysequire.com)

For more information on the LD Micro Invitational XI, or to register for the event, please visit https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com.

LD Micro is the host of the most influential conferences in the small-cap world. The Invitational in particular is unique. Day one celebrates the Hall of Fame, highlighting the top 50 performers out of more than 2000 companies who have been welcomed on an LD Micro stage. Day two and three focus on newcomers and companies on the "cusp" of doing big things. If right, it is a glimpse into the future.

Recent news from OriginClear includes:

Filed patent application for using blockchain technology and non-fungible tokens (NFT) to simplify the distribution of payments on outsourced water treatment and purification services billed on a pay-per-gallon basis ahead of inflation, known as Water On Demand.

Application to trademark this universal symbol for water, H2O, with the customary dollar sign prefix for cryptocurrency, representing our planned blockchain system to enable it to streamline payments and our effort to eliminate human error.

About the LD Micro Invitational XI Event

The 2021 LD Micro Invitational will be held on the Sequire Virtual Events platform on Tuesday, June 8th through Thursday, June 10th, 2021. The event will be held daily from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. EDT. This three-day, virtual investor conference is expected to feature around 180 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each, as well as several influential keynotes. The first day of this conference will also feature an exceptional one-time event: the LD Micro Hall of Fame.

About OriginClear, Inc. OTC Pink: OCLN

Water is broken. Washington is allocating more than a hundred billion dollars to fix our 150,000-plus water systems, but runaway inflation could doom that effort. What can we do? The solution is Direct Action by local businesses to clean and recycle their own water. We are here to help “cut the cord”, with outsourced pay-per-gallon programs and a potential digital currency to streamline payments. To serve these businesses, our prefabricated, modular water systems can deploy rapidly as Water Systems In A Box™. OriginClear is working to make water the next great asset class, combining potentially great gains, with even greater good for the world. To learn more about OriginClear®, please visit our website at www.originclear.com.

For more information, visit the company’s website: www.OriginClear.com

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is for the Texas Rangers to win the World Series and serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

http://www.ldmicro.com

OriginClear Safe Harbor Statement:

Matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements. When used in this release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein.

These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with our history of losses and our need to raise additional financing, the acceptance of our products and technology in the marketplace, our ability to demonstrate the commercial viability of our products and technology and our need to increase the size of our organization. Further information on the Company's risk factors is contained in the Company's quarterly and annual reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason except as may be required under applicable laws. There cannot be any assurance that the Company’s patent application will result in the granting of a patent.

