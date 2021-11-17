Orion Hosts Behind-the-Scenes Peek at What's Driving Mega-Firm Performance

Orion Advisor Solutions:
|What:
|
|Orion Advisor Solutions hosts its first Work Smarter Webinar Series featuring some of the fastest-growing firms. Leaders of these RIAs will be on deck to share their tips for scaling growth, exceeding client expectations, and creating efficiencies.
|
|
|
|Where:
|
|Register online to attend the series live or receive a link to the on-demand recordings.
|
|
|
|When:
|
|Thurs. Nov. 18, 2021, 1:00 PM CST
|
|
|The Journey to Becoming a 5x Top 5 RIA
|
|
|Orion Hosts Marty Bicknell, Chief Executive Officer & President Mariner Wealth Advisors
|
|
|As a co-founder, and current President and CEO, of Mariner Wealth Advisors, Marty Bicknell has led the firm from just an idea in 2006 to a top-five RIA Firm by Barron’s from 2016 to 2021. Marty shares what he has learned along this journey of scaling his business and tactics for keeping clients at the center of everything the firm does.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thurs. Dec. 02, 2021, 1:00 PM CST
|
|
|
The Efficiency Trifecta - People, Processes, and Tech
|
|
|
Orion Hosts Laura A. Hubbell, CFA® Director of Client Care & Operations SignatureFD
|
|
|
As Director of Client Care and Operations, Laura Hubbell has a deep understanding of how people, processes, and technology can work together to bring ideas to fruition and achieve results for clients. Laura will cover how SignatureFD uses data to effectively run their business and how the teams leverage AIP to wow their clients.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thurs. Dec.16, 2021, 1:00 PM CST
|
|
|
Behind the Scenes, Differentiating Advisor Value Through Integrated Processes
|
|
|
Orion Hosts Lantz Hunt, Chief Operating Officer, Carson Group
|
|
|
Learn how one of the leading RIAs in the country is making an impression on the client experience by first focusing on the processes and systems behind the curtain. Lantz Hunt, Chief Operating Officer of Carson’s RIA, shares key strategic moves the firm has made to build a compelling client experience that is also streamlined and seamless from behind the scenes.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thurs. Jan. 06, 2022, 1:00 PM CST
|
|
|
Tales from the Trench, Achieve Operational Excellence from a RIA’s All-star Team
|
|
|
Orion Hosts Shannon Spotswood, President, RFG Advisory
|
|
|
The team at RFG Advisory has spent years cultivating culture and building a team of A-players. Along the way, they’ve figured out the secret to do it all, and do it all well when it comes to running an RIA. Award-winning RFG Advisory has racked up some of the industry’s most prestigious distinctions including Best Places to Work for Advisors and Innovation & Icons. RFG is focused on achieving operational excellence and committed to getting 1% better every day.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thurs. January 20, 2022, 1:00 PM CST
|
|
|
The First 8 Years from Startup to Enterprise
|
|
|
Orion Hosts Ryon Beyer, Co-Founder, Managing Principal, Hemington Wealth Management
|
|
|
The implementation of Orion’s technology has been a continuously evolving journey for Ryon Hemington and has helped the RIA become one of the fastest-growing firms in the country. Join Ryon as he shares the key decisions and inflection points that have defined the past 8 years of breakaway success for Hemington, and how he is working to ensure success for the future.
About Orion Advisor Solutions
Orion Advisor Solutions is the premier provider of the tech-enabled fiduciary process that transforms the advisor-client relationship by enabling financial advisors to Prospect, Plan, Invest, and Achieve within a single, connected, technology-driven experience. Combined, our brand entities, Orion Advisor Tech, Orion Portfolio Solutions, Brinker Capital Investments, and HiddenLevers, create a complete offering that empowers firms to attract new clients seamlessly; connect goals more meaningfully to investment strategies and outcomes, and ultimately track progress toward each investor’s unique definition of financial success. As a result, Orion supports more than 2,200 advisory firms with $1.7 trillion in assets under administration and an additional $60 billion of combined assets (Orion Portfolio Solutions and Brinker Capital) across the wealth management platform (as of September 30, 2021), making Orion the platform of choice for growth-focused advisory firms looking to strengthen their client relationships, gain a competitive edge in a crowded marketplace, and build strong, profitable businesses. Learn more at www.orion.com.
288-OAT-11/12/2021
