Orion Hosts Behind-the-Scenes Peek at What's Driving Mega-Firm Performance

Orion Advisor Solutions:

What: Orion Advisor Solutions hosts its first Work Smarter Webinar Series featuring some of the fastest-growing firms. Leaders of these RIAs will be on deck to share their tips for scaling growth, exceeding client expectations, and creating efficiencies.

When: Thurs. Nov. 18, 2021, 1:00 PM CST

Orion Hosts Marty Bicknell, Chief Executive Officer & President Mariner Wealth Advisors

As a co-founder, and current President and CEO, of Mariner Wealth Advisors, Marty Bicknell has led the firm from just an idea in 2006 to a top-five RIA Firm by Barron’s from 2016 to 2021. Marty shares what he has learned along this journey of scaling his business and tactics for keeping clients at the center of everything the firm does.

Thurs. Dec. 02, 2021, 1:00 PM CST

Orion Hosts Laura A. Hubbell, CFA® Director of Client Care & Operations SignatureFD

As Director of Client Care and Operations, Laura Hubbell has a deep understanding of how people, processes, and technology can work together to bring ideas to fruition and achieve results for clients. Laura will cover how SignatureFD uses data to effectively run their business and how the teams leverage AIP to wow their clients.

Thurs. Dec.16, 2021, 1:00 PM CST

Orion Hosts Lantz Hunt, Chief Operating Officer, Carson Group

Learn how one of the leading RIAs in the country is making an impression on the client experience by first focusing on the processes and systems behind the curtain. Lantz Hunt, Chief Operating Officer of Carson’s RIA, shares key strategic moves the firm has made to build a compelling client experience that is also streamlined and seamless from behind the scenes.

Thurs. Jan. 06, 2022, 1:00 PM CST

Orion Hosts Shannon Spotswood, President, RFG Advisory

The team at RFG Advisory has spent years cultivating culture and building a team of A-players. Along the way, they’ve figured out the secret to do it all, and do it all well when it comes to running an RIA. Award-winning RFG Advisory has racked up some of the industry’s most prestigious distinctions including Best Places to Work for Advisors and Innovation & Icons. RFG is focused on achieving operational excellence and committed to getting 1% better every day.

Thurs. January 20, 2022, 1:00 PM CST

Orion Hosts Ryon Beyer, Co-Founder, Managing Principal, Hemington Wealth Management