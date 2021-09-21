Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Oro Loma Sanitary District : Input for Disaster Planning

09/21/2021 | 08:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN LORENZO, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanitary Districts don't always have an opportunity to plan ahead for natural disasters and climate change. That is why Oro Loma Sanitary District is taking action to create a Local Hazard Mitigation Plan (LHMP) – a plan that guides efforts to reduce the impacts of risk from hazards such as flooding and earthquakes. For this planning effort to be successful, the District needs input from the people who work and live within its boundaries. To start collecting this input, the District has posted a Hazard Mitigation Planning Survey on its website, which can be accessed at https://oroloma.org/lhmp-community-survey/

"Public participation is a key part of identifying and planning well for potential hazards. Input from the community provides our staff insight into public preferences and access to community knowledge. It also allows planners to ensure that the needs of vulnerable populations, those who may be disproportionately affected by disasters, are accounted for. For these reasons, the District will be providing several opportunities for public participation. We invite any individual who lives or works in the District to complete this survey to help shape our approach to hazard mitigation – the survey is a great way to provide your perspective on what should be done," said District Board President Rita Duncan.

Investing in the creation of quality Local Hazard Mitigation Plans provides multiple benefits. First, it allow the District to take a comprehensive approach towards reducing the likelihood and impact of disaster events. Second, LHMPs are the principal qualification for a locality to receive state and federal hazard mitigation and disaster relief funds. Hazard mitigation funds can be applied to risk management projects such as improving levees to reduce flooding risk. Ultimately, these advanced planning efforts reduce the likelihood and impact of disasters, while minimizing the disruption and suffering they cause. The project, which is expected to be complete by December 2021, is being funded through the Oro Loma Sanitary District general fund with technical assistance from the City of Hayward, East Bay Regional Park District, Alameda County Flood Control, and Hayward Area Recreation District.

ABOUT ORO LOMA SANITARY DISTRICT
Oro Loma Sanitary District was formed on August 7, 1911 and was one of the first sanitary agencies in Alameda County. The District encompasses 13 square miles, serving the communities of Unincorporated Alameda County including San Lorenzo, Ashland, Cherryland, Fairview, and portions of Castro Valley, and designated areas of the Cities of Hayward and San Leandro. Oro Loma's service area is located about 13 miles south of Oakland and 30 miles north of San Jose on the eastern shore of the San Francisco Bay. Additional information about the District is available at OroLoma.org.

Contact:

Jason Warner, General Manager

319361@email4pr.com 

510-276-4700

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oro-loma-sanitary-district-input-for-disaster-planning-301381308.html

SOURCE Oro Loma Sanitary District


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:48aSONIC : Drive-In Offers Guests Even More Reason to Crave with New Broccoli Cheddar Tots and Mocha Crunch Blast
BU
08:47aDIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:46aAspiriant Announces Hiring Lynne Born as Chief Practice Officer
PR
08:46aNEOGEN : Announces Record Revenue in First Quarter
PR
08:46aBRUVI : Breakthrough Single-Serve Coffee Start-Up, Secures $7 Million in Pre-Series A Funding
PR
08:46aPalmetto Announces Newest Appointment to Board of Directors - City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez
PR
08:46aGrammy-Winner Steve Tyrell on Little Italy of LA Podcast
PR
08:46aTalent Acquisition Firm Announces a Diversity Focused Candidate Research SaaS
PR
08:46aSINCLAIR TO REPORT THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS ON NOVEMBER 3, 2021 AT 7 : 30 a.m. (Eastern Time)
BU
08:46aFICX Introduces No-Code CX Automation Platform to Automate Any Customer Process Across Channels
GL
Latest news "Companies"