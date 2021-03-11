Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OroCommerce Recognized in Gartner 2021 Market Guide for Marketplace Operation Applications

03/11/2021 | 01:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital commerce pioneer Oro, Inc., today announced that OroCommerce, the No. 1 open source digital commerce platform built for manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers, was recognized by Gartner in its 2021 Market Guide for Marketplace Operation Applications.

Gartner, which selected just 13 digital vendors to highlight in its latest Market Guide, stresses the need for marketplace operators to select software vendors that offer tight integration with core commerce functions, and also a seamless experience for customers, operators, and sellers. Oro was included as a selected vendor because it offers "functionality to enable the setup, operation and ongoing maintenance of an enterprise marketplace by a marketplace operator," with tools natively connected to its B2B digital commerce platform, the report states.

The Market Guide notes that many of Gartner's clients have accelerated their adoption of marketplace models due to disruption relating to COVID-19, with enquiries relating to enterprise marketplaces up 100% between 2019 and 2020. OroCommerce has powered more than 10 sizable enterprise marketplaces in the U.S. and globally, including SupplyCore, the go-to supplier for U.S. government agencies and military, and FoodMaven, a surplus produce marketplace bringing sustainability and agility to the U.S. food system. 

Gartner also highlights Oro's workflow engine, which delivers additional marketplace functionality such as seller onboarding approvals and alerting, and its native seller monitoring and financial management tools. As a customizable and fully open-source platform, OroCommerce is one of the few platforms featured in the report that can support any B2X business model, from wholesalers and distributors to retailers and direct-to-consumer brands, offering the flexibility and stability that operators need to implement sophisticated marketplace ecosystems and pivot to new digital commerce strategies.

"Marketplaces are a vital part of the eCommerce landscape, and operators and sellers need powerful, flexible back-end software to support their efforts," says Yoav Kutner, Oro CEO. "We welcome our inclusion in Gartner's latest Market Guide, and we look forward to giving our enterprise partners the tools they need to expand their marketplace offerings in the coming year."

About Oro, Inc.

Oro, Inc. offers a suite of open source commerce applications: OroPlatform, OroCRM and OroCommerce. OroCRM is a solution for multichannel companies, and OroCommerce, the only eCommerce platform purpose-built for B2B companies. Oro's founders previously founded Magento and have deep experience in the eCommerce industry. They include Yoav Kutner, chief executive officer; Dima Soroka, chief technology officer; and Roy Rubin, director of Oro's advisory board. For more information on OroCommerce, visit https://orocommerce.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orocommerce-recognized-in-gartner-2021-market-guide-for-marketplace-operation-applications-301245897.html

SOURCE Oro, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:40pBLACKBERRY  : How EVs are Getting Safety Right
PU
01:40pBARBIE'S FRIEND KEN CELEBRATES A MILESTONE BIRTHDAY : 60
AQ
01:40pASTRAZENECA  : No evidence Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is behind blood clots, Canadian experts say
AQ
01:40pHIRE's CEO Joins ACSESS Toronto Chapter Board to Help Promote & Drive Change for the Canadian Staffing Industry
NE
01:40pAdvanced Proteome Therapeutics Announces Increase of Non-Brokered Private Placement
NE
01:39pASTRAZENECA  : UK's MHRA Responds To Denmark, Norway, Iceland Suspension Of Astrazeneca Vaccine
RE
01:39pAUTOGRILL S P A  : upbeat on long-term outlook after posting 2020 loss
RE
01:39pWSOG LLC  : WSGF Reports Surge In Beta User Interest For Alt Real Estate Investment Fintech App
PR
01:38pZALARIS  : eFile arrives in the USA
PU
01:38pCNL HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ