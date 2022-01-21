Orrick Advises Generate Capital on Amp Americas Transaction

Orrick advised sustainable infrastructure investment firm Generate Capital on its equity investment in Amp Americas, a leader in the US renewable transportation fuel industry, to expand its dairy renewable natural gas (RNG) portfolio. As part of the overall transaction, Amp Americas consolidated its portfolio by acquiring Indiana dairy RNG project assets from Generate, while Generate invested in the corporate equity of Amp Americas.

The Indiana projects consist of two operating anaerobic digester gas processing plants that capture, purify and compress methane from dairy waste that would otherwise enter the atmosphere into carbon-negative renewable transportation fuel. The initial development of the projects commenced in 2012 by Amp Americas and were acquired by Generate in 2019. Amp Americas has operated the projects continuously since inception.

Amp Americas operates seven of the largest dairy biogas-to-transportation fuel projects in the United States, producing fuel from dairy waste generated by over 100,000 cows across 20 dairies. The partnership supports Amp's continued expansion, while advancing the decarbonization of the transportation and agriculture sectors.

The team was led by Louise Gibbons and included Joseph Urwitz, Scott W. Cockerham, Julie Totten, Jennifer Clarke-Smith, Suchil Samant, Trudie Makens and Heather Behrend.