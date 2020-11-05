Log in
Orsinger Nelson Downing & Anderson Recognized in 2021 Best Law Firms

11/05/2020 | 11:19am EST

DALLAS, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The publishers of U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America have recognized boutique family law firm Orsinger Nelson Downing & Anderson (ONDA) in the annual Best Law Firms listing.

For the fifth consecutive year, the firm's Appellate practice received national recognition, along with metropolitan honors in Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio. The firm also earned top honors for its Family Law expertise in the Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio areas, with additional recognition in the Family Law Mediation category.

Best Law Firms rankings are based on thorough client and attorney evaluations, including peer and editorial staff review. A firm must have at least one attorney recognized in the current Best Lawyers in America guide to earn Best Law Firms eligibility. Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson has 14 lawyers in the 2021 Best Lawyers listing. 

Name partners Richard Orsinger, Keith Nelson, Scott Downing and Jeff Anderson earned Best Lawyers recognition for Family Law. In addition, Mr. Orsinger was honored for his Appellate work, and Mr. Anderson was recognized for his Family Law Arbitration practice.

Firm partners William M. Reppeto IIIBrad M. LaMorgeseAmber Liddell AlwaisPaula A. Bennett, Lon M. Loveless, Paul Hewett, Holly Rampy Baird, and R. Porter Corrigan, as well as associate Ryan Kirkham and Of Counsel James M. Loveless, have each been recognized by Best Lawyers for representing individuals in Family Law. Mr. LaMorgese received additional honors for his Appellate practice, and Ms. Bennett was also recognized for Family Law Mediation.

In October, Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP, solidified its national reputation with more Top 100 Texas Super Lawyers honorees than any other law firm. It was the third consecutive year the firm was recognized as having the most Top 100 lawyers in a state with more than 100,000 practicing attorneys.

With offices in Dallas, Frisco, Fort Worth and San Antonio, Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP, is one of Texas' largest Family Law firms. Each partner is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, as well as a member of the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists.

Media Contact:
Sophia Reza
800-559-4534
sophia@androvett.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orsinger-nelson-downing--anderson-recognized-in-2021-best-law-firms-301167276.html

SOURCE Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP

© PRNewswire 2020

