Orthopedic Care Partners : Announces Affiliation with Motion Orthopaedics

05/24/2021 | 02:57pm EDT
Transaction is OCP’s Eighth Practice Affiliation, Third State and Expands One of the Largest Orthopedic Platform Practices in the US

Orthopedic Care Partners (OCP), an orthopedic practice management platform comprised of The Orthopaedic Institute, The Steadman Clinic, and other leading affiliated practices, today announced a strategic practice affiliation with Motion Orthopaedics, a highly productive orthopedic practice based in St. Louis, Missouri.

Founded in 2013, Motion Orthopaedics provides world-class, comprehensive care for musculoskeletal related injuries. The practice, led by Drs. David King and Timothy Farley, currently has 10 physicians with over 100 years of combined experience in the St. Louis market. Its surgeons specialize in sports medicine and the treatment of shoulder, elbow, hip and knee injuries. With the addition of Motion Orthopaedics, OCP’s national platform is now comprised of more than 70 physicians.

Rich Gilbert, M.D., CEO of OCP stated, “The affiliation with Motion Orthopaedics expands our geographic footprint to a third state and represents our eighth practice affiliation since forming OCP. The practice’s world-class team of orthopedic surgeons and their unparalleled expertise in the workers compensation market complements our existing affiliates and fits with our model of partnering with market leading practices that offer exceptional, comprehensive care. We warmly welcome Drs. King, Farley and their team of expert physicians to our growing orthopedic platform.”

Dr. David King commented, “We are excited to join the OCP platform and partner with Dr. Gilbert, Dr. Marc Philippon of The Steadman Clinic, with whom I trained, and the rest of the highly specialized clinicians of Orthopedic Care Partners. This partnership will enable us to accelerate our growth and extend our existing track record of serving patients in the St. Louis area with world-class orthopedic expertise, innovative procedures and modern technology.”

OCP is backed by Varsity Healthcare Partners (“VHP”), a lower middle-market healthcare services private equity investment firm with expertise in growing care provider platforms.

About Orthopedic Care Partners (OCP)

Orthopedic Care Partners (OCP) is the leading partner for high-performing, quality and patient-focused orthopedic surgery practices. OCP provides a full spectrum of services and enhanced resources to help its family of practices thrive and grow while fostering the unique identities that have made them so successful. To learn more, visit www.ocpmgmt.com.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS