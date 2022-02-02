Log in
Orthopedic Institute Expands Patient-Centric Care by Adding Three (3) Surgeons

02/02/2022 | 08:39am EST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthopedic Institute (OI) today announces the addition of orthopedic surgeons Dr. Jason Hurd, Dr. Gregory Neely, and Dr. Timothy Walker, effective February 1st, 2022, to better serve the Sioux Falls region's patient-centric orthopedic & sports medicine needs.

"Our top priority is taking extraordinary care of patients and Drs. Hurd, Neely, and Walker have demonstrated this commitment through exceptional and compassionate patient care!" said Blake Curd, MD.

David Jones Jr., MD, Board President of OI, expressed great excitement about Drs. Neely, Hurd, and Walker joining OI, "Their values align with ours. We prioritize easy, patient-centric care, delivered by highly skilled surgeons. We strive to innovate and consistently deliver an extraordinary patient experience. These values lead to happier and more satisfied patients."

"Being a physician-led practice allows OI to deliver the best value to the patient and enables improved outcomes for patients," said CEO Lynda Barrie. "The culture at OI enables the partners to lead the clinical and strategic aspects of their practice with a collaborative approach to problem-solving, a mutual vision of clinical excellence, and a voice in decision-making. This model is attractive to great surgeons."

"OI values the doctor-patient relationship. They focus on patient-centric care," said Timothy Walker, MD. "The research shows that patients benefit when they have a physician-led model. It delivers a better patient experience, provides faster access, and is easier to navigate. OI provides the support, capital, and operational resources orthopedic and spine physicians need to grow thriving practices in today's evolving healthcare landscape. We are excited to be joining OI."

All three surgeons will serve the region from OI's Sioux Falls location at 810 East 23rd Street. Jason Hurd, MD, specializes in shoulder and elbow conditions. Gregory Neely, MD, specializes in foot and ankle care, and Timothy Walker, MD, specializes in hip and knee conditions.

ABOUT ORTHOPEDIC INSTITUTE:

Orthopedic Institute (OI), one of the most highly respected independent physician groups specializing in orthopedics and sports medicine in the Midwest, was founded in 1972. Located on the Avera McKennan Health main campus in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the group has steadily grown in size and scope, with 19 physicians and over 200 employees serving 17 satellite locations in South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa. Through empowering the private practice model, OI delivers the most efficient, compassionate, and highest-quality care to the communities it serves. Nationally recognized and renowned in the region for providing extraordinary orthopedic care, OI is the proud sports medicine provider for local professional, university, and high school teams in southeast South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa. Visit orthopedicinstitutesf.com to learn more.

Media Contact:
Christopher Holman
605-331-5890 ext 5845
328970@email4pr.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orthopedic-institute-expands-patient-centric-care-by-adding-three-3-surgeons-301473613.html

SOURCE Orthopedic Institute


© PRNewswire 2022
