Orum Therapeutics to Participate in February Investor Conferences

Orum Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering the development of tumor-directed targeted protein degraders, today announced that the Company’s leadership will participate in the following virtual conferences:

SVB Leerink 11th Annual Global Healthcare Conference – February 14th - 18th, company leadership will be available for meetings

BMO Biopharma Spotlight Series: Protein – Degraders and Other Next Gen Technologies – February 24th at 10:10am ET, Panel Discussion and Q&A, "Next Gen Therapies – Fighting For "De Grader" Good

About Orum Therapeutics

Orum Therapeutics is pioneering the development of tumor-directed targeted protein degraders by leveraging its TPD2™ approach to provide dual precision, antibody-enabled targeted protein degraders for cell-specific delivery. The Company’s proprietary platforms generated using the TPD2 approach includes the Antibody neoDegrader Conjugate (AnDC™) platform, which generates first-in-class antibody drug conjugates. The first therapeutic candidates from the AnDC platform are in development for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic cancers. Orum is located in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., and Daejeon, South Korea. For more information, visit www.orumrx.com.

About Orum’s AnDC Platform

Orum’s Antibody neoDegrader Conjugate (AnDC) platform is built on novel targeted protein degrader payloads combined with the precise tumor cell delivery mechanisms of antibodies to generate innovative, first-in-class antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer. The company has developed a new class of ADC payloads, called neoDegraders, to specifically degrade an intracellular target protein within cancer cells via the E3 ubiquitin ligase pathway. Conjugated to antibodies, neoDegraders are designed to be delivered specifically to cancer cells and degrade the intracellular target protein and cause tumor cell death. The lead therapeutic programs from Orum’s AnDC platform are ORM-5029 for the treatment of solid tumors and ORM-6151 for the treatment of hematological cancers. Each program employs a different antibody to specifically deliver Orum’s lead neoDegrader to tumor cells. The company plans to file Investigational New Drug (IND) applications for ORM-5029 and ORM-6151 in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

