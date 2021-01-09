Osaka seeks state of emergency as new Tokyo COVID-19 infections top 2,000

TOKYO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Osaka and its surrounding
prefectures asked Japan to expand a state of emergency to the
western cities in an effort to contain the latest COVID-19
outbreak, while Tokyo's new daily infections keep above 2,000
cases on Saturday.
Yasutoshi Nishimura, the country's economy minister, told
media the situation in the western cities of Osaka, Kyoto and
Hyogo was severe and the declaration of a wider state of
emergency was being considered after a request from the cities'
governors.
Japan declared a limited state of emergency in Tokyo and
three prefectures neighbouring the capital on Thursday to stem a
surge in COVID-19 infections, resisting calls from some medics
for wider curbs due to the economic damage they would cause.
Tokyo reported 2,268 new daily coronavirus cases on
Saturday, according to the public broadcaster NHK, the third
straight day above 2,000.
