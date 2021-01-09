Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Osaka seeks state of emergency as new Tokyo COVID-19 infections top 2,000

01/09/2021 | 02:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Osaka and its surrounding prefectures asked Japan to expand a state of emergency to the western cities in an effort to contain the latest COVID-19 outbreak, while Tokyo's new daily infections keep above 2,000 cases on Saturday.

Yasutoshi Nishimura, the country's economy minister, told media the situation in the western cities of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo was severe and the declaration of a wider state of emergency was being considered after a request from the cities' governors.

Japan declared a limited state of emergency in Tokyo and three prefectures neighbouring the capital on Thursday to stem a surge in COVID-19 infections, resisting calls from some medics for wider curbs due to the economic damage they would cause.

Tokyo reported 2,268 new daily coronavirus cases on Saturday, according to the public broadcaster NHK, the third straight day above 2,000. (Reporting by Junko Fujita and Takaya Yamaguchi; Editing by William Mallard and Lincoln Feast.)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:11aUK's Sunak looking to delay tax rises -The Times
RE
04:09aUK's Sunak looking to delay tax rises -The Times
RE
03:10aNIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : Iran Invigorating for Producing Oil from Azar Joint Field
PU
02:34aOsaka seeks state of emergency as new Tokyo COVID-19 infections top 2,000
RE
02:24aBiden to unveil trillions in pandemic economic relief spending next week
RE
02:23aINDIA TO CONTINUE EXPORT OF MEDICINES, INCLUDING VACCINES : PM Modi
RE
01:57aChip shortage forces Ford, Toyota, Nissan, FCA to cut vehicle production
RE
01:50aS.Africa's rand recovers after torrid week; stocks hit new highs
RE
01:40aNigerian oil firm Lekoil loses board fight with top shareholder
RE
01:10aBANK OF ESTONIA : Prices in Estonia fell by less last year than was expected in the spring
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NIKKEI : Chip shortage forces Ford, Toyota, Nissan, FCA to cut vehicle production
2BAIDU, INC. : Wall St ends higher in renewed rally on hopes of further stimulus
3FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK, ALPHABET, TESLA: Stocks That Defined the Week
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China to counter 'unjustified' foreign trade and business laws
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : backs jet output target amid supplier concerns

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ