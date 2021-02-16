Oscar Wang Joins Bounteous as Senior Vice President, Strategy & Insights

Top Consulting Talent Continue to Choose Fast-Growing Firm

Bounteous, a leading insights-driven digital experience consultancy, today announced Oscar Wang has joined as Senior Vice President, Strategy & Insights. In this new leadership role at Bounteous, Wang will lead a multi-faceted team to create insights-centric strategies that drive transformative digital experiences.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210216005472/en/

Oscar Wang has joined Bounteous as Senior Vice President, Strategy & Insights. (Photo: Business Wire)

This appointment is the latest investment Bounteous has made in talent for its thriving Strategy & Insights practice. It follows Bounteous naming Jaspreet Singh as Chief Strategy & Insights Officer in January.

“We live in a time where the old business books are being re-written in front of our eyes. Companies big and small are moving with a heightened sense of urgency to adapt,” said Wang. “In this context, I believe there is no disruptive growth without disruptive insights. It will be a true honor and great responsibility to lead and serve Bounteous’ clients in this transitioning world.”

“It requires a fundamentally collaborative mindset, an agile but disciplined approach, and a pragmatic, strategic, and human leadership style,” Wang continued. “Within the Bounteous leadership team, I have found a group of comrades working toward this cause. I am proud to join a like-minded organization with a tremendous foundation. The co-innovation opportunity is, in a word, bounteous.”

Wang joins Bounteous with 15 years of experience at Prophet, a business transformation management consultancy. Wang was a founding member and a key driving force of Prophet’s global strategic Consumer Insight & Analytics practice, leading client engagements, hiring and developing talent, cultivating culture, and creating and evolving intellectual property critical to Prophet's overall human insights-driven integrated branding, marketing, and innovation offerings.

“Through her deep consumer research and advanced analytics expertise, Oscar excels at identifying critical insights to unlock business opportunities,” said Singh. “In addition to her depth of experience and knowledge, she is extremely perceptive and exudes energy and thoughtfulness; I am looking forward to partnering with Oscar and adding her many attributes to our team. I’m excited for the impact her leadership will create for our clients!”

Keith Schwartz, Co-Founder and CEO of Bounteous, added, “I am absolutely delighted Oscar is bringing her considerable talent and energy to Bounteous. I know our clients and team will benefit from her abilities to think strategically as we seek to co-create the next generation of category leading digital businesses.”

About Bounteous

Founded in 2003 in Chicago, Bounteous is a leading digital experience consultancy that co-innovates with the world's most ambitious brands to create transformative digital experiences. With services in Strategy, Experience Design, Technology, Analytics and Insight, and Marketing, Bounteous elevates brand experiences through technology partnerships and unparalleled platform expertise. For more information, please visit www.bounteous.com. For more information about co-innovation, download the Co-Innovation Manifesto at co-innovation.com.

For the most up-to-date news, follow Bounteous on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210216005472/en/