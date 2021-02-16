Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Oscar Wang Joins Bounteous as Senior Vice President, Strategy & Insights

02/16/2021 | 10:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Top Consulting Talent Continue to Choose Fast-Growing Firm

Bounteous, a leading insights-driven digital experience consultancy, today announced Oscar Wang has joined as Senior Vice President, Strategy & Insights. In this new leadership role at Bounteous, Wang will lead a multi-faceted team to create insights-centric strategies that drive transformative digital experiences.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210216005472/en/

Oscar Wang has joined Bounteous as Senior Vice President, Strategy & Insights. (Photo: Business Wire)

Oscar Wang has joined Bounteous as Senior Vice President, Strategy & Insights. (Photo: Business Wire)

This appointment is the latest investment Bounteous has made in talent for its thriving Strategy & Insights practice. It follows Bounteous naming Jaspreet Singh as Chief Strategy & Insights Officer in January.

“We live in a time where the old business books are being re-written in front of our eyes. Companies big and small are moving with a heightened sense of urgency to adapt,” said Wang. “In this context, I believe there is no disruptive growth without disruptive insights. It will be a true honor and great responsibility to lead and serve Bounteous’ clients in this transitioning world.”

“It requires a fundamentally collaborative mindset, an agile but disciplined approach, and a pragmatic, strategic, and human leadership style,” Wang continued. “Within the Bounteous leadership team, I have found a group of comrades working toward this cause. I am proud to join a like-minded organization with a tremendous foundation. The co-innovation opportunity is, in a word, bounteous.”

Wang joins Bounteous with 15 years of experience at Prophet, a business transformation management consultancy. Wang was a founding member and a key driving force of Prophet’s global strategic Consumer Insight & Analytics practice, leading client engagements, hiring and developing talent, cultivating culture, and creating and evolving intellectual property critical to Prophet's overall human insights-driven integrated branding, marketing, and innovation offerings.

“Through her deep consumer research and advanced analytics expertise, Oscar excels at identifying critical insights to unlock business opportunities,” said Singh. “In addition to her depth of experience and knowledge, she is extremely perceptive and exudes energy and thoughtfulness; I am looking forward to partnering with Oscar and adding her many attributes to our team. I’m excited for the impact her leadership will create for our clients!”

Keith Schwartz, Co-Founder and CEO of Bounteous, added, “I am absolutely delighted Oscar is bringing her considerable talent and energy to Bounteous. I know our clients and team will benefit from her abilities to think strategically as we seek to co-create the next generation of category leading digital businesses.”

About Bounteous

Founded in 2003 in Chicago, Bounteous is a leading digital experience consultancy that co-innovates with the world's most ambitious brands to create transformative digital experiences. With services in Strategy, Experience Design, Technology, Analytics and Insight, and Marketing, Bounteous elevates brand experiences through technology partnerships and unparalleled platform expertise. For more information, please visit www.bounteous.com. For more information about co-innovation, download the Co-Innovation Manifesto at co-innovation.com.

For the most up-to-date news, follow Bounteous on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:16aCONCIERGE TECHNOLOGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:16aIPG MEDIABRANDS : Appoints Global Chief Communications Officer
BU
04:16aO'SHARES GLOBAL INTERNET GIANTS ETF : (OGIG) +107% in 2020, +10% YTD 2021. Why Kevin O'Leary is Buying More
BU
04:16aNORTHERN TRUST : Partners with National Quality Review to Offer Enhanced Mutual Fund Distribution Support
BU
04:15aTSX jumps to record high on energy boost, U.S. stimulus hopes
RE
04:15aSTORY : Swiss Foreign Minister visits Gambia's tourism school
PU
04:15aDAISY CHAINING : How Vulnerabilities Can Be Greater Than the Sum of Their Parts
PU
04:15aCSG Appoints Finance and Technology Executive, Lily Yang to Board of Directors
NE
04:14aNOVO NORDISK A/S : Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons on 15 February 2021
AQ
04:14aSimplify Asset Management Names Peter van Amson Managing Director, Head of Risk Management
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bill Gates warns that manufacturing could challenge climate goals
2Big data firm Palantir raises revenue 40% as contracts roll in
3CMC MARKETS PLC : Wall Street set to join global stocks party as investors dump bonds
4U.S. Supreme Court clears way for Ghosn's accused escape plotters extradition
5Glencore reinstates dividend ahead of Glasenberg exit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ