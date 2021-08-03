Log in
Oscar Wylee : Announces 100th Store; Further Expansion Planned

08/03/2021 | 12:34am EDT
Oscar Wylee has announced the opening of its 100th retail store in Albany - New Zealand, with trading to commence from 9th August 2021.

This comes on the back of the eyewear retailer opening 27 new stores across Australia and New Zealand since January. “We are always looking for new location opportunities to expand access to eye care across Australia and New Zealand,” said Kane Ford, the Director of Retail Operations at Oscar Wylee.

Some of the recent locations where Oscar Wylee has opened stores include:

  • Mornington, VIC
  • Orange, NSW
  • Fremantle, WA
  • Launceston, TAS

The local Australian optometry chain has hired over 170 employees since the beginning of 2021 for its new stores and support office team. “We anticipate that our continued growth will create over 400 new jobs over the year and contribute to the recovering economy and job market," said Ford.

Oscar Wylee has grown rapidly since brothers Jack Teoh and Bob Teoh purchased the company with their investment firm and began to expand its operations. At the time, it was a small ecommerce operation delivering glasses over the internet with no physical store footprint. Since then, Oscar Wylee has grown into an international organisation with 100 stores and over 800 team members across Australia and New Zealand.

With a focus on employee benefits, Oscar Wylee provides its team with the opportunity to undertake a Certificate IV in Optical Dispensing and leadership training as well as optometry license fee reimbursement. Work-life balance is also encouraged by providing in-store teams with 2 consecutive days off every week. Additionally, each new store is fitted with modern DRS and Visual Field equipment to provide staff and customers with a quality optical testing experience.

Oscar Wylee’s modern optometry equipment and plans to expand their store network will assist with providing comprehensive, bulk-billed eye tests to more people. The eyewear retailer has no plans of slowing down, with preparations for new store locations constantly underway. Be sure to keep an eye out for an Oscar Wylee arriving near you.

For more information, visit www.oscarwylee.com.au or reach out through email at info@oscarwylee.com

Oscar Wylee is known for providing high-quality, affordable optical glasses and eye test services across Australia and New Zealand through its network of optometrists.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS