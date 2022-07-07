Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oscar-nominated 'Godfather' actor James Caan dies at 82

07/07/2022 | 03:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S actor James Caan holds his career tribute at the 10th Marrakesh Film Festival,

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -American actor James Caan, who starred as gangster Sonny Corleone in epic mafia film "The Godfather," has died at age 82, his family said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement, posted on Caan's official Twitter account, said the actor died Wednesday evening. No cause of death or location were provided.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time," the statement said.

Caan was nominated for an Academy Award for best supporting actor for his portrayal of the hot-tempered Corleone in 1972's "The Godfather." He reprised the role in flashback scenes in "The Godfather: Part II" in 1974. Other nominations included four Golden Globes and an Emmy.

His career spanned six decades and included a broad range of other roles in movies from psychological thriller "Misery" to comedy "Elf." Last year, he starred in romantic comedy "Queen Bees" opposite Ellen Burstyn.

James Edmund Caan was born in the Bronx borough of New York City on March 26, 1940 to German Jewish immigrants. One of three siblings, Caan began acting on television in 1961. He gained widespread acclaim for his role in the 1971 TV movie "Brian's Song," in which he played real-life Chicago Bears football player Brian Piccolo, who died of cancer at age 26. The role earned Caan an Emmy nomination.

Billy Dee Williams, who starred with Caan in "Brian's Song", shared an undated photo of the two together in recent years on his Twitter account.

"Team Mates and friends till the end. RIP Jimmy," Williams tweeted with a broken heart emoji.

Actor Adam Sandler, who co-starred with Caan in 1996 comedy "Bulletproof," said he "always wanted to be like him."

"Never ever stopped laughing when I was around that man. His movies were best of the best," Sandler said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine;Additional reporting by Tyler Clifford;Editing by Diane Craft)

By Lisa Richwine


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:01pBitcoin last up 6.0% at $21,773.18; ether last up 5.0% at $1,245…
RE
03:59pLyondell repairs, restarts large coker at Houston refinery -sources
RE
03:50pAfter Johnson quits, Biden says U.S.-UK relations to remain strong
RE
03:42p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.195% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:42p10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.007% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:42p2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.039% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:33pNew UK PM to be chosen by early September - FT
RE
03:32pAnalysis-U.S. recession fears beckon investors back to painful Treasuries trade
RE
03:30pIMF CHIEF GEORGIEVA : Creditors of Common Framework countries to meet in July
RE
03:29pUK's Johnson to continue as a member of parliament after resigning as PM -aide
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ARCELORMITTAL : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
2Analyst recommendations: Bunge, Coinbase, Ford, Morgan Stanley, Goldman..
3China unveils plans to spur car demand, may extend EV tax break
4King Dollar stands tall as recession fears churn global markets
5Toyota Tsusho : NEXTY Electronics and Spectronik signs Distributorship ..

HOT NEWS