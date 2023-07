Today at 01:20 am

STORY: Actor Alan Arkin, Oscar winner for

'Little Miss Sunshine', has died at 89

He was born in 1934 in New York City

and later moved to Los Angeles

Arkin found success in movies like "Catch 22",

"The Heart is a Lonely Hunter", "Argo"

He received four Academy Award nominations

and a Tony Award for his Broadway work

Arkin remained active in film and TV into his 80s

He recently appeared in TV series

"The Kominsky Method", alongside Michael Douglas

Flowers were laid at the Hollywood

walk of fame for the late actor